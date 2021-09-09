Mercato | Mercato – Barcelona: Atletico, Simeone … Griezmann gives a layer on his departure!

Football – Mercato – Barcelona
Back at Atlético after two seasons at FC Barcelona, Antoine Griezmann returned to his great return to Madrid and notably spoke of his ambitions with the Colchoneros.
The story between Antoine Griezmann and FC Barcelona ended in the last hours of the summer transfer window. Recruited in 2019 by the Catalan club against a check of 120M €, the French international has never managed to achieve unanimity within the training blaugrana. Announced on the departure throughout August, the French international has finally found a new team. After formalizing the departure of Saul Niguez To Chelsea, the’Atlético formalized the return ofAntoine Griezmann in its workforce. Player of the Madrid club between 2014 and 2019, the 2018 world champion arrived in the Spanish capital in the form of a one-year loan, renewable for an additional season. The Colchoneros have the possibility of offering it definitively in 2023, especially if it plays 50% of official matches. After his passage in France team, Antoine Griezmann was presented to the press on Wednesday. ” I am very happy, very happy, with a smile from ear to ear. I haven’t slept for ten days while waiting for this moment and I’m making the most of it with my family. In each game, I will give everything to owe them the great effort they made for me so that I can come back. My game was easy knowing that Atlético wanted me to come back. I wanted to come back and I knew it was the best place to be happy on and off the pitch ” he told club media.
“For me, it is a huge honor to be here”
This Thursday, Antoine Griezmann gave his first interview in French as a Madrid player and looked back on his arrival at theAtlético : ” I am very happy, I was in a hurry to come home here. The days were long, even though there were a lot of matches with the France team, but I couldn’t wait to come here, to make my presentation, my first steps. So very happy and proud. And for this new adventure, the player has decided to adopt a new haircut. ” My haircut? I wanted to change, new adventure, new club. The club is doing great things both in terms of rookies and the infrastructure of the club so for me it is a huge honor to be here. There is a fantastic group with a rolling team so I want to bring my little grain of sand and try to win cups and do the best I can to bring the team and the club to the top. “He told the club’s official media. TO Madrid, Griezmann finds his former coach, Diego Simeone, to which it is very close: ” It was with Cholo that I had my best sporting moments. He also helped me a lot in my personal life. So it’s a huge honor to play for him. He knows very well that I will give everything for him and his team “. Back toAtlético, the striker wanted to send a message to the supporters, who had not digested his departure to the FC Barcelona : ” To the supporters, I will give everything on and off the pitch and do everything for the coach and the president because I know they have made huge sacrifices so that I can come back. So I will give my all on the pitch with humility and hard work and show them that they can be proud of their new player. “. It remains to be seen whether the reception will be warm.