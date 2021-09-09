Mercato | Mercato – Barcelona: Atletico, Simeone … Griezmann gives a layer on his departure!

Football – Mercato – Barcelona

Posted on September 9, 2021 at 8:30 p.m. by Dan Marciano

Back at Atlético after two seasons at FC Barcelona, ​​Antoine Griezmann returned to his great return to Madrid and notably spoke of his ambitions with the Colchoneros.

The story between Antoine Griezmann and FC Barcelona ended in the last hours of the summer transfer window. Recruited in 2019 by the Catalan club against a check of 120M €, the French international has never managed to achieve unanimity within the training blaugrana . Announced on the departure throughout August, the French international has finally found a new team. After formalizing the departure of Saul Niguez To Chelsea, the’Atlético formalized the return ofAntoine Griezmann in its workforce. Player of the Madrid club between 2014 and 2019, the 2018 world champion arrived in the Spanish capital in the form of a one-year loan, renewable for an additional season. The Colchoneros have the possibility of offering it definitively in 2023, especially if it plays 50% of official matches. After his passage in France team, Antoine Griezmann was presented to the press on Wednesday. ” I am very happy, very happy, with a smile from ear to ear. I haven’t slept for ten days while waiting for this moment and I’m making the most of it with my family. In each game, I will give everything to owe them the great effort they made for me so that I can come back. My game was easy knowing that Atlético wanted me to come back. I wanted to come back and I knew it was the best place to be happy on and off the pitch ” he told club media.





“For me, it is a huge honor to be here”