Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Barça’s new announcement on Mbappé’s aborted transfer to Real Madrid!

Having witnessed, like Ronald Koeman and the rest of the football world, Real Madrid’s last-minute attempt to transfer Kylian Mbappé, Joan Laporta was not as touched as the FC Barcelona coach by the potential arrival of the PSG striker at Casa Blanca.





During the very last week of the summer transfer window, the Real Madrid tried to tear off Kylian Mbappé from the hands of PSG by offering him an offer of 160M €, refused by the club of the capital as its sports director Leonardo revealed it to RMC Sport. However, the Real Madrid would have returned to the charge for the attacker of the PSG which only has a current contract until next June and this on two occasions with a final offer of up to € 200M although The Athletic denied such an offensive. Coach of FC Barcelona, historic rival of Real Madrid, Ronald Koeman gasped in relief during an interview with Mundo Deportivo Wednesday. “Mbappé is one of the best in the world and of course, if an opponent like Madrid signs a player like that, he will be stronger. I hope that all the good players, if they don’t come to Barça, will go to teams from another league. Sure “.

“I respect what other clubs do and it’s their business”