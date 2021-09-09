Mercato: PSG, City, United … Cristiano Ronaldo did everything to leave Juventus!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on September 9, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. by AC

With still a year left in his contract, Cristiano Ronaldo chose to leave Juventus and after a very long summer soap opera, he was reunited with his former club Manchester United.

At 36, Cristiano Ronaldo does not want to stop at all. He showed the Juventus still have everything to evolve at the highest level, scoring 101 goals in 134 games and finishing Capocannoniere of Serie A last season. As of last spring, he also seemed to have new ambitions and the elimination of Juventus in the Champions League, the third in three years, has clearly changed things. The Italian press has thus spoken at length about the desires of Cristiano Ronaldo and its future, which has become the real soap opera of the transfer window. Some saw in particular the five-time Ballon d’Or joining Paris Saint-Germain, to somehow end its tour of Europe.





Jorge Mendes spoke with PSG, but …

On le10sport.com , we explained to you on September 3 that there was something between Cristiano Ronaldo and the Paris Saint Germain. Urged by the player, the agent Jorge Mendes discussed with the Parisian leaders during the last summer transfer window and discussions also took place with the Juventus, who in return expressed his interest in Mauro Icardi. However, according to our information there has been no offer from the PSG for Cristiano Ronaldo and this was confirmed this Thursday by The team , who also explained how the Portuguese star did everything to leave the Juventus.

