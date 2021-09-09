More

    Messi left a poisoned gift for a Barca rookie

    Luuk De Jong inherits a particular record at FC Barcelona. The Dutchman, loaned to Barça this summer by Sevilla FC, will occupy a prominent place in the Catalan dressing room. During his presentation this Thursday, the neo-number 17 blaugrana went through the traditional photo shoot and took possession of his record. A locker occupied by Lionel Messi, who left for Paris Saint-Germain.

    A poisoned gift? In any case, the scene has the gift of making the Spanish press react and in particular El Chiringuito who does not hesitate to headline: “De Jong replaces Messi”. Not sure that Barça supporters are of the same opinion. What to put pressure on Luuk De Jong? To be continued …

