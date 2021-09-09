Messi’s huge confession after Argentina-Venezuela

Freshly landed at PSG, Lionel Messi could have spent his entire first season in Ligue 1 in the infirmary. The former Barça striker returned to this fact of the game which almost cost him dearly.

Lionel Messi was hot against Venezuela

Currently in selection with Argentina, Lionel messi gave an interview to the American channel ESPN. The Paris Saint-Germain striker returned to the match between Albiceleste and Venezuela counting for the qualifiers for the South America zone for the 2022 World Cup. The seven-time Ballon d’Or admits to having been very scared after the Assassin’s tackle on the shin he was subjected to by the Venezuelan defender Luis Adrien Martinez.

“I felt my leg give way from behind, I also felt something in my knee. During the match, I felt some pain. Luckily it was just a hit and nothing more, but it worried me then. The kick was ugly ”, declared the new number 30 of Paris Saint-Germain. Fortunately, the 34-year-old had more fear than harm as he was in the starting XI that was due to face Brazil a few days later.

After 21 years in the FC Barcelona jersey, Lionel Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain this summer. If he is still far from retirement, the Argentine star ensures that his game has significantly evolved. “I have grown enormously as a player, I have tried to assimilate and bring other things to my game. Today, I step back a little more behind, I try not to be satisfied with playing in the last third of the land. I’m trying to be more of a passer, to control the rhythm and the tempo of the match. I no longer have the acceleration of yesteryear, but I still manage to create danger ”, explained Mauricio Pochettino’s protégé.

While Lionel messi must face Bolivia with Argentina tonight, a double threat hangs over the holding of the meeting. Indeed, a cook of the Argentine selection has tested positive for Covid-19, with the fear of greater contagion. According to TyC Sports, all the Argentinian selection was immediately subjected to antigenic tests which were all negative. But the threat of contagion is not totally to be ruled out.