Missile-free parade for Kim Jong Un

North Korea on Wednesday held a parade attended by Kim Jong Un, to celebrate the anniversary of the regime’s founding.

A 73e anniversary celebrated without the long-awaited missiles. On Wednesday, a grand parade was held in Pyongyang to mark the anniversary of the founding of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea – the official name of North Korea. Kim Jong Un appeared at midnight, from the first minute of September 9, the anniversary date. The thirty-year-old dictator appeared to greet the crowd, visibly slimmed down in a light suit, at the end of a parade of fire trucks and tractors, with fireworks in the capital, but without the usual heavy military arsenal in this kind of event.





An astonishing absence, a few days after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) declared that the regime would have restarted the Yongbyon nuclear reactor, which had been shut down since December 2018. It is in this site that is located “A supposed centrifuge for the enrichment” of uranium. “There are indications of mining, grinding and enrichment activities at the sites declared as the Pyongsan uranium mine and the Pyongsan enrichment plant,” the body said, concluding that “the nuclear activities of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea continue to be a cause of serious concern.”

But a certain sobriety could be explained by the economic difficulties of the regime, recognized by Kim Jong Un himself: last June, he spoke of a “tense food situation”, assuring that it was caused because “the agricultural sector did not was unable to reach its cereal production target due to the damage caused last year by typhoons ”, not to mention the economic sanctions targeting the regime and the consequences of the border closures, decided in January 2020 in the face of the growing pandemic of Covid-19 in China -officially, North Korea still has no cases of Covid-19 and recently refused the donation of 3 million doses of vaccine. In July, the United Nations Food Agency (FAO) warned of food shortages as early as August.