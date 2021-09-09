MIT announces “major breakthrough” in nuclear fusion

One of the biggest technical challenges of nuclear fusion is the ability to contain the plasma generated by the fusion process within a reactor. For this, engineers rely on the power of electromagnets, but technological limits began to be felt as the power and duration of reactions increased. Recently, a team from MIT claims to have developed a new electromagnet meeting this need, capable of delivering a power never before achieved.

The high temperature superconducting fusion electromagnet (HTS) produced by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), in collaboration with the company Commonwealth Fusion Systems (CFS), generates a magnetic field of 20 tesla, which, according to one MIT press release, makes MIT the most powerful electromagnet of its kind ever built.

It thus constitutes a “major step forward” towards the design of a viable nuclear fusion reactor. A technology that could one day provide us with almost unlimited energy. ” In many ways, fusion is the quintessential clean energy source ”, Said in the press release Maria Zuber, geophysicist at MIT. ” The amount of energy available is a real game-changer “.

A mini fusion power plant at MIT by 2025

With the new electromagnet technology proven to work successfully, the MIT-CFS collaboration is on the way to building the world’s first fusion device capable of generating and confining a plasma that produces more energy than it actually takes. consumes, can we read in the press release. The demonstration device, called SPARC, is expected to be completed in 2025.

Powerful electromagnets are at the heart of any successful fusion reactor. The power generation process itself relies on ultra hot plasma which must be contained and controlled by strong magnetic fields in order to maintain a safe and workable fusion reaction. ” The challenges of fusion are both technical and scientific », Said the director of MIT Plasma Science and Fusion Center (PSFC), Dennis Whyte, who is involved in the development of the experimental fusion reactor SPARC.

In this case, the commercial availability of a new material, in this case arranged in a ribbon shape, allowed the MIT team to create a 20 Tesla magnetic field with an installation that is only a fortieth size. of that which would have been necessary if it exploited more conventional magnets.

Focus innovation on a single technological element

Martin Greenwald, Deputy Director and Principal Investigator at the PSFC, explains that, unlike other prototypes of fusion reactors, “ the niche we were in was using conventional plasma physics, as well as conventional tokamak design and engineering, but bringing in this new magnet technology. So we didn’t need to innovate in half a dozen different areas. We just had to innovate on the magnet and then apply the knowledge base of what has been learned over the past decades “.

This combination of scientifically established design principles and unprecedented magnetic field strength is what should enable the MIT team to achieve a facility that could be economically viable and rapidly developed. ” It’s a great moment Says Bob Mumgaard, CEO of CFS. ” We now have a platform that is both very scientifically advanced, due to decades of research on these machines, but also very commercially interesting. It allows us to design new systems faster, which are smaller and less expensive. », He explains of the successful demonstration of the magnet.





This is a huge step forward for the team, which wants to create a smaller fusion reactor that achieves higher temperatures, in contrast to the approach taken by the ITER team in France, which is a gigantic installation operating at lower temperatures. ” It really is a watershed moment, I believe, for nuclear fusion science and technology Adds Whyte.

Introducing MIT’s Revolutionary HTS Solenoid: