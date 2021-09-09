MIT may have solved the main obstacle to the development of nuclear fusion reactors

Last Sunday, at dawn, a stone’s throw from Boston, a few blocks from the superb Charles river, the future has taken shape. The future of energy production, anyway.

In the MIT labs, researchers from the Plasma Science and Fusion Center (PSFC), and the start-up Commonwealth Fusion Systems, have passed an important test: ensuring that the new magnet they created will allow a Tokamak, a donut-shaped melting machine, to operate and reach a point of net energy production. In other words, this magnet will allow the confinement of the plasma so that its fusion produces more energy than it consumes.

A bottle full of energy

Schematically, a fusion reactor returns “To slip a star into a bottle”, in the words of Robert Mumgaard, CEO and co-founder of Commonwealth Fusion Systems.

“Tokamak being the simplest version of this bottle. In this case, it is a magnet that contains and maintains the plasma inside. It insulates the fuel, which can get very hot ”, he explains.

How hot? This nuclear fusion is the exact phenomenon that powers our Sun. More exactly, it is hydrogen isotopes, called deuterium and tritium, which are at the heart of this generation of energy. Two small atoms which merge to make one bigger, and which de facto produce an enormous amount of energy and heat. We are talking about several hundred million degrees Celsius. It is therefore obvious that nothing solid on Earth can withstand such a temperature. It is therefore necessary to establish a confinement field, and this is where the magnet comes in.

It will contain the plasma, create “A kind of invisible bottle to contain the hot and swirling soup of protons and electrons, called plasma”, explains the MIT website.

The magnetic field will suspend the plasma to prevent it from coming into contact with the walls of the reactor.

A powerful magnetic field

The magnet therefore plays an essential role in the development of a viable fusion reactor. Most of the electromagnets used in these structures use copper. ITER, one of the largest and most promising fusion reactors, which is under construction in France, uses low temperature superconductors.

As a reminder, superconductors are materials which, when cooled to extreme temperatures, close to absolute zero, “Acquires the ability to conduct an electric current perfectly, without resistance, and therefore without loss of energy”, to take the definition of the CEA.

The MIT teams took another side, by opting for high temperature superconductors. Note that this ” high temperature “ can be misleading. We are still talking about 20 Kelvin, or about 250 degrees Celsius. Why ” high “, so ? Because the other solutions require even lower temperatures, in the order of minus 270 degrees Celsius, or 3 Kelvin.





According to researchers at MIT and Commonwealth Fusion Systems, this choice makes it possible to produce a much stronger magnetic field – of 20 Tesla – in a much smaller space. The magnet they built, which is identical, except for the size, to the one that will eventually be manufactured, is three meters high and almost five feet wide.

To give an idea of ​​the gain in magnetic performance of their creation, the researchers put forward an impressive ratio. Thanks to these magnets, which take the form of a long flat ribbon (about 270 km!), It is possible to achieve an equivalent magnetic field in a device forty times more compact than if magnets based on low temperature superconductors were used.

Another grain, that of energy consumption. A copper magnet requires around 200 million Watts to confine the plasma, while one developed by MIT requires only … 30 W.

A planetary emergency

Getting to contain a small sun on Earth would open the door to an almost infinite, and “clean” source of energy, since the essential fuel is hydrogen, which is easily found on our planet in the world. water, in particular. The objective of the fusion reactor is to produce more energy than it consumes. This gain in size could help achieve this scientific Grail. Besides these small tokamaks would show a positive energy balance, they would also be easier, faster and cheaper to manufacture.

A giant leap, so much so that MIT and the associated start-up announced that a fusion reactor would be operational in 2025 thanks to this new approach. Robert Mumgaard hopes that after this first step, commercial fusion reactors will be rapidly deployed, during the 2030s. Why is this date important? Because American researchers have in mind an ecological emergency, that of global warming and the need for States around the world to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels.

The goal would be to arrive in time to offer a reliable technological solution to help remove the 10% of carbon emissions generated by electricity production – a threshold that seems hard to exceed by relying only on renewable energies. , whose contribution can be fluctuating.

In the longer term, in the 2050s, Robert Mumgaard even glimpses a world where tens of thousands of small fusion reactors, scattered all over the Globe, would produce 20% of “clean” energy needs.

Will the future come in time to preserve correct living conditions on our planet? Hopefully, because that is what is at stake. Maria Zuber, vice president for research at MIT, says nothing else:

“None of us are trying to win a medal right now. We are trying to keep the planet habitable ”.

