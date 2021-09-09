Mobile plan: RED by SFR responds to B & You, its new offer is CRAZY 🔥

RED by SFR announced new offers on Thursday. If you are looking for a mobile plan, this is a great opportunity. Whether it’s 5 GB, 80, 100 or 200 GB, you have enough to save 40% compared to normal prices.

Surprise, RED by SFR announces the big comeback of the RED Deal this Thursday! If you are looking for a new mobile plan, this is the operator’s best deal, it puts forward unbeatable value for money. Better not to wait, the end of these offers is set for September 13 at midnight. The Big RED is the brand’s flagship operation. Since the start of the school year, she hadn’t taken it out yet.

To change your mobile plan, the procedure is simple and can be done in a few clicks. You just have to go to the RED by SFR website and choose the formula of your choice, knowing that the entire range benefits from discounts with this Big RED (80, 100 and 200 GB). Then you just have to follow the directions in order to achieve your goals. You have the option of keeping the same number, in which case you will have to call 3179 (free) to request your RIO code.

In the end, choosing your next mobile plan does not take more than ten minutes. Note that you must also be a “new” customer to be eligible for current offers: RED by SFR seeks to attract new customers to the detriment of the competition. Big RED is his weapon of war – he could win over thousands of customers with this formula.

A convincing package with 200 GB

RED by SFR offers several offers for its Big RED. Its mobile plan is available with more or less data to meet all the expectations and budgets of its customers. Among this range of “no obligation” subscriptions, you should definitely find what you are looking for. The Big RED hadn’t been featured in weeks, so it’s an offer not to be missed this weekend.

RED by SFR’s first mobile plan drops to just 15 euros per month for unlimited calls, SMS and MMS with 200 GB including 15 GB from the EU and the DOM. This is the best value in the range in our opinion. This formula usually costs 25 euros per month when it does not benefit from a discount like that of this Big RED.





The great advantage of this mobile plan is that it responds to a real demand from the public. And for good reason, mobile usage has been steadily increasing over the past few years, leading users to choose offers that include more mobile data. For years to come, having such an envelope at this price is a guarantee of security.

RED by SFR does not stop at this mobile plan, it puts forward 2 other subscriptions which are also at reduced prices within the framework of Big RED. The prices vary according to the volume of data and the operation remains equivalent to the first formula. If your budget is 10 euros maximum, it is in your interest to take the formula with 80 GB per month. It is the same price as at B & You. You won’t find better anywhere else on the market.

Regardless of the mobile plan, the entire RED by SFR range is non-binding. You can choose a subscription and cancel in a few weeks or months if you want. In this case, the operator will not ask you for any proof. This is an advantage, because it pushes this player to offer a service up to the task to retain its customers as long as possible.

A last mobile plan for 5 euros

If these offers are very aggressive in terms of price and data volume, RED by SFR offers a latest mobile plan intended for small budgets. If you don’t want to be limited in calls and messages, but don’t use a lot of internet services or mobile apps, this is the perfect deal. However, the associated data envelope remains correct.

This mobile plan costs 5 euros per month for unlimited calls, SMS and MMS with 5 GB of Internet (and 6 GB from the EU and the DOM). Suffice to say that this offer will necessarily meet your expectations if you do not want to invest too much in your subscription. For those who are often on Wi-Fi (at home or at work), this is a good choice. From a value for money point of view, it is good.

Remember not to wait before choosing a mobile plan from RED by SFR. The end of Big RED is set for Monday, September 13 at midnight. This operation may be nice to see, it only appears a few times a year – and always by surprise. This is an opportunity to save money on this monthly expense item, especially for the start of the school year.

