Nabilla no longer wants to live in France but she nevertheless gave birth there, and here is why

Nabilla mentioned the birth of her son Milann in her Instagram story this Thursday, September 9. While she no longer wishes to live in France, she wished to justify herself concerning her childbirth.

She makes people talk. Nabilla Benattia is a former reality TV candidate who has remained very close to her subscribers. She does not hesitate to confide in them and share with them her daily life as a woman and mother. However, she often does the object of criticism and controversy and if she prefers to ignore them sometimes, she wished to answer them this Thursday, September 9. A few days ago, she announced that she did not intend to return to France. Quickly, Internet users mentioned her childbirth on October 11, 2019 in Paris. It was just before her move to Dubai that she gave birth to Milann. “I didn’t want to give birth in a country where I didn’t know the language“, she first asserted. The reason?”If there were any complications … I don’t know the medical terms “, she then specifies before adding: “So if my baby had had a problem … I would have needed to understand, just friends. Subsequently, she recalls that her relatives, including her grandmother Livia whom her subscribers know well, still lives in France. “She is very old and I would like her to be able to see Milann as well as Thomas’ family”, concluded the young woman. That has the merit of being clear.

An unexpected announcement. On September 7, Nabilla Benattia claimed to have taken a radical decision with Thomas Vergara. “We will never go back to live in France “, she asserted. The reason ? “As public figures, we have a little boy to protect. My son comes before everyone else, it’s my role as a mother to protect him”, she then specifies. Quickly, Internet users mentioned the Vitale card. To which the principal concerned replied: “It makes me laugh a little because I said that I would never come back to live in France for security reasons, and there are people who talk about Carte Vitale “, she was surprised at first before providing more details: “Friends, my husband, my family and I have international insurance from the United Nations. My dad works at the UN, I don’t know if you know about it. The UN is the United Nations. The UN what “, she recalled. “We don’t need the Vitale card, friends. We pay monthly private insurance which is wonderful“, she concluded.

Nabilla and Thomas Vergara: why do they no longer wish to come to France?

On July 7, Thomas Vergara and Nabilla Benattia said to each other “Yes“at the Château de Chantilly. An exceptional day which quickly turned into a tragedy. Indeed, the couple were victim of a burglary and thieves stole more than 150,000 euros in gifts and goods. Both traumatized, they therefore prefer to stay away from France. “The fact that people came to rob us from our home, with our little boy who was sleeping next door, the door open, since they were adjoining rooms “, Nabilla remembered before saying: “I will have preferred to be in the room rather than my son “, she concluded. A mishap that she is not ready to forget.

