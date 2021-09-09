Nagui accused of having mutilated horses: “We found the culprit, it is a known person …”

In September 2020, Nagui has been the subject of serious charges. For several weeks and throughout France, wild mutilations of horses have multiplied. Fake Twitter accounts perfectly mimicking Agence France Presse (AFP) and other reputedly very serious media indicated that the author of these terrible acts was none other than the host 59 years old. A year later, Wednesday September 8, 2021, he explains himself on the set of C to you (France 5).

Like Mimie Mathy, Nagui is the victim of fake news. And when he discovered this crazy story, he first thought it was a joke. “Basically, sincerely, I said to myself that it was a valve. But it went very, very far, I even made the front page of very serious newspapers which had picked up the information believing that AFP had published it.“, he regrets. And to specify that he did not wish to mix justice for this affair.”I file a complaint about death threats, racist insults and invasion of privacy“, he specifies.





However, according to him, the police have already found the real culprit of these horrific mutilations done to horses. “One thing should be clarified, and that is that there were investigations, someone committed these acts. And maybe since this personality had some notoriety led to the confusion, some thought it was me. This is how it all started. We found the person who did, she is known“, he balances. While the team of Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine as well as Camille Lellouche, guest of the day, are held in suspense, Nagui ends up balancing the identity of the aggressor:”It’s Pierre Niney ! He has excess nervousness, anger. I do not know why…“

A revelation which very quickly relaxed the atmosphere since everyone understood the joke. The day before, Pierre Niney was invited on the set of C to You and revealed, always with humor, that Nagui was at the origin of the death of John Fitzgerald Kennedy, 35th President of the United States assassinated in 1963. Funny accusations which amused a lot on the set!