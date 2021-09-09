Nagui tackles TF1 and is rebarred live by Camille Lellouche

On Saturday September 11, 2021, Nagui will launch The Artist, an unprecedented and live tele-hook, which sets itself the mission of revealing complete talents as authors, composers and performers. “Revealing voices is already happening. What interests us are the songs, texts and melodies, those who have the ability to write, compose and perform“, explained Monday, August 30 the host during the presentation of the program of which he had the idea. But the show will have to face a major rival that evening. Indeed, TF1 draws in front of The Voice All Stars , which brings together several of the candidates who participated in the show.

“We’re not doing a show with losers from The Voice! They are the ones who do it!“Balanced Nagui, visibly determined to find himself in competition with the juggernaut of TF1.”We were so scared that our rival chain would send heavy artillery in front of us. Finally, I said to myself that it was the best compliment TF1 can give me. It proves that we are right and it takes a thorn out of my side“, he adds.

Camille Lellouche flies to the aid of the program and rebuffs Nagui





Guest Wednesday September 8 in C to you, Nagui put on a layer. “Either way, they wouldn’t have put their sights on The Artist to be nice. They send The Voice All-Stars like a spade“, he tells Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine. On the other hand, the host of France 2 has a feeling of pride:”During the press conference, I said it was a compliment and that they were worried. Beside that, I would have preferred that they weren’t worried, that they were smug in sending something else, but that’s okay“, continues Mélanie Page’s companion.

“I don’t want to start a controversy, but this show was recorded almost a year ago“, he comments before being interrupted by Camille Lellouche present on the set by his side.”I was there. I am Patrick Fiori’s co-coach“, indicates the humorist.”There you go, so you see …“, reacts Nagui, embarrassed.”I don’t say anything, but I still do things“, adds that which was revealed by the program of TF1 during the fourth season.

