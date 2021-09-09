NBA 2K22: MyNBA mode improvements | NBA

To satisfy fans of sports management simulation of the “Football Manager” type, a benchmark in the field, 2K Sports created in 2014 the “MyGM” mode where you take control of a franchise from A to Z, to decide on the color of the seats in your room up to the composition of your management team, your staff and your workforce.

This mode has evolved under the name of “MyNBA” since last year by regrouping the modes “MyGM” and “MyLeague”, and therefore contains a lot of new features in the 2K22 edition, which will be on sale from tomorrow.

“My Staff” takes up more space

Among the elements that will gain in importance in the progress of your team, the staff of your team is growing, with a total of 17 members to be appointed, divided into several categories: front office (President, MG, Assistant MG, Director financial), coaching (Head Coach, Shoot Specialist, Interior Coach, Post Defense Coach, External Defense Coach, Rear Specialist, Wing Specialist), Talent Search (Chief Recruiter, four national recruiters, two recruiters international) and sports medicine (Team doctor, Power specialist, Endurance specialist, Mental trainer, Sports science, Physiotherapy, Sleep specialist).

You will need to build the best staff according to the allocated budget but also the composition of your squad and the way you want to see them play. Each candidate to join your staff has new attributes (such as charisma, financial management, etc etc…) and badges for an ever more refined capacity for choice.

For example, if your team is made up of young and healthy players, maybe you will favor the power development specialists. On the contrary, if your team is predominantly made up of older players, the approach will be more focused on injury prevention and mitigation.

Group and individual training ever more flexible

NBA 2K22’s “MyNBA” mode has also revised the principle of training, with more functionalities in relation to the choices of the training sessions that you want to convey to your players, with a more highlighted impact on general fatigue.

For group training, a quick description of each type of training, as well as the intensity, fatigue and risk of injury associated with each activity, is presented. It is at this moment that we realize the importance of having a workforce in line with the qualities and style of play that the staff wants to develop.

For individual training, it is now easier than ever to select the ideal skill training concentration for a player. This parameter influences all individual training and contributes to the development of player attributes. A player’s fatigue, risk of injury and “load management” are now all visible on the player’s profile, called a “spreadsheet”.

Live coaching options

Among other new features, “conditional coaching”, which allows coaching directives to be given by simulating matches. You will be able to enter coaching instructions which will be activated in specific situations during the match.

For example, one of the predefined conditions is “Garbage time”, in which you just need to add a point value, like 10. When you arrive in the last quarter, with little time on the clock , if you lead by more than 10 points, the holders will automatically be put to rest to make way for rookies or players in need of playing time.





Finally, what is particularly motivating in the “MyNBA” mode is to be able to create an NBA franchise from A to Z, whether it is a “French Town” with tricolor accents and composed only of French players for example, or all. simply a franchise in the colors of your city.

To show the way, three predefined teams have been created, with their own logos, outfits and rooms. : the Bronx Brawlers, Honolulu Breeze and Omaha Airmen. To select them, the league must be personalized and add them as predefined teams, or integrate them later as expansion teams. It’s up to you to do the same!