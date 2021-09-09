More

    New World: the open-beta is available, how to access it

    New World: the open-beta is available, how to access it

    New World, the highly anticipated MMORPG from Amazon, has a new beta open to all this weekend. Anyone can access it to try out the MMO with great ambitions before its release, with a little manipulation to perform.

    A beta for all to take on the new world

    Highly anticipated although it has been pushed back several times, New World is offering all players keen to try it a new beta session open until September 12. To access it, no need to pre-order New World or to have been drawn: just go to the Steam platform and have access to the emails of the associated account. Here is the procedure for access the New World open beta :


    • Open Steam
    • Go to the New World Steam page
    • Go down a bit until you see “Play New World Open Beta”
    • Click on “Request access”
    • An email will be sent to the email address associated with the Steam account as soon as access is validated
    Then all you need to do is download the game client and log into the open trial session. You will be able to explore the mysterious island of Aeternum in preview, the launch of the game is still scheduled for September 28 (this year, we hope).

