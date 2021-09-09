Nice-OM incidents – OM regrets the lack of “firmness” of the Disciplinary Commission

OM counter-attack. The day after the decision of the Disciplinary Commission of the League concerning the interrupted match against OGC Nice, the Olympian club issued a statement, in which he said “to regret” the “lack of firmness“.”The club regrets that any invasion of the field undermining the safety and health of the players is not sanctioned immediately and more firmly. OM has always been a club deeply rooted in the fight against violence and racism.“, is it in particular indicated.

These sanctions do not seem to take into account the deleterious climate

In the process, Pablo Longoria, president of Olympique de Marseille, also regretted these sanctions. “The football authorities had the historic opportunity to set an example by marking the spiritsits, he explains in the press release. Those sanctions do not seem to take into account the deleterious climate that surrounded this meeting during which their safety was not guaranteed, which was nevertheless recognized during the hearings.“The Marseille leader, however, insisted on”greet“the referee of the match.

“He never changed his position regarding the endangerment of the players on the pitch and his wish not to resume the match. Our players, who should be the actors of a football match, were the victims that evening. In this specific case, punishing them themselves with violence seems to me to be an easy solution. As president of OM, my desire has always been and will remain to preserve the safety of all players in football.“, concludes Pablo Longoria.

