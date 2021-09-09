Nice-OM incidents: Roxana Maracineanu considers the sanctions “proportionate”

that the sanctions taken by the disciplinary committee of the LFP after the incidents of the Nice-OM match on August 22 were “Proportionate”.
“I am happy that there were sanctions proportionate to what happened. The first victims were the players and this is unacceptable ”, said Minister Delegate for Sports Roxana Maracineanu, this Thursday in Marseille, on the occasion of a visit to the Pôle France de voile du Roucas-Blanc where the Olympic sailing events will be held in 2024.
“This violence is unacceptable in a stadium, which is more on the actors of the game. This violence has crossed the line”
“The sanction that was pronounced, I do not have to comment on it, it was taken by an independent institution. I am nevertheless happy that she took into account the chronology of the facts and I repeat what I said at the time of the facts: this violence is unacceptable in a stadium, which is more on the actors of the game. terminals “, added the minister.
The disciplinary committee of the LFP decided on Wednesday that the match between Nice and Marseille, interrupted in the 75th minute after serious incidents, would be replayed on neutral ground and behind closed doors.
It also inflicted on Nice a withdrawal of two points in the standings, one of which was suspended. OM defender Alvaro Gonzalez, who threw balls in the direction of the Nice public, was suspended for two firm matches. His teammate Dimitri Payet receives a suspended suspension match.
“The sanctions panel could be enriched by notions of general interest”
“Of course, a sanction is never good. What is needed is to work hand in hand to prevent this violence and put in place all the necessary security, around the players first, and for the public who come to see the show ”, also said Ms. Maracineanu, who called for a reflection on a panel of sanctions “Expanded”.
“From my point of view, the sanctions panel could be enriched by notions of general interest, (it would be necessary) to see how the clubs could show the example and, once these unfortunate situations occur, that these clubs be exemplary in matters of safety and in the relationship with the groups of supporters ”, she concluded.
A judicial investigation is also underway into these incidents and a Nice supporter, who kicked OM playmaker Dimitri Payet, will be tried on September 22.