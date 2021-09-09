More

    Nikon Nikkor Z 14-24mm F / 2.8 S review: ultra-wide-angle zoom that borders on perfection

    Mark
    NIKON CORPORATION

    Model
    NIKON Z 7

    Speed
    10/800 s, aperture: f / 22.0

    Sensitivity
    ISO 500

    Focal, expo shift
    140/10 mm, -6/6 EV

    © Raphaël Bentéo / The Digital

    © Raphaël Bentéo / The Digital

    Mark
    NIKON CORPORATION

    Model
    NIKON Z 7

    Speed
    10/32000 s, aperture: f / 2.8

    Sensitivity
    ISO 100

    Focal, expo shift
    140/10 mm, 0/6 EV

    © Raphaël Bentéo / The Digital

    © Raphaël Bentéo / The Digital

    Mark
    NIKON CORPORATION

    Model
    NIKON Z 7

    Speed
    10/25000 s, aperture: f / 2.8

    Sensitivity
    160 ISO

    Focal, expo shift
    240/10 mm, 0/6 EV

    © Raphaël Bentéo / The Digital

    © Raphaël Bentéo / The Digital

    Mark
    NIKON CORPORATION

    Model
    NIKON Z 7

    Speed
    10/25000 s, aperture: f / 2.8

    Sensitivity
    ISO 200

    Focal, expo shift
    240/10 mm, 0/6 EV


    © Raphaël Bentéo / The Digital

    © Raphaël Bentéo / The Digital

    Mark
    NIKON CORPORATION

    Model
    NIKON Z 7

    Speed
    10/25000 s, aperture: f / 2.8

    Sensitivity
    ISO 125

    Focal, expo shift
    155/10 mm, 0/6 EV

    © Raphaël Bentéo / The Digital

    © Raphaël Bentéo / The Digital

    Mark
    NIKON CORPORATION

    Model
    NIKON Z 7

    Speed
    10/2500 s, aperture: f / 16.0

    Sensitivity
    ISO 200

    Focal, expo shift
    195/10 mm, 0/6 EV

    © Raphaël Bentéo / The Digital

    © Raphaël Bentéo / The Digital

    Mark
    NIKON CORPORATION

    Model
    NIKON Z 7

    Speed
    10/32000 s, aperture: f / 2.8

    Sensitivity
    ISO 200

    Focal, expo shift
    240/10 mm, 0/6 EV

    © Raphaël Bentéo / The Digital

    © Raphaël Bentéo / The Digital


