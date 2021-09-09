nine signs which show that Eric Zemmour is “an actor of the national political debate”, as described by the CSA

For the CSA, Eric Zemmour is no longer a political columnist. In a decision made public Wednesday, September 8, the Superior Audiovisual Council asked the audiovisual media to “count”, from Thursday, his speaking time as the presidential election approaches. A justified decision “in view of recent developments” which lead the audiovisual policeman to “consider that Mr. Zemmour could henceforth be regarded, as much by his positions and his actions as by the comments to which they give rise, as an actor of the national political debate”.

>> How pro-Zemmour networks are activating for the polemicist’s candidacy for the presidential election

In recent months, the 63-year-old polemicist, who speaks daily in the CNews program “Face à l’Info”, has indeed multiplied the gestures that bring him day after day closer to a presidential candidacy of 2022. Franceinfo list them.

1 June 6: “Maybe we have to take action”

In an interview with Livre noir, a far-right media outlet, Eric Zemmour wonders aloud about the follow-up to be given to the “diagnostic” and to “proposals” which he considers doing in his activity as a columnist. “Maybe we have to take action because forecasting, prediction, even prophecy is not enough “, he says.

2 June 18: a trip to the North to commemorate De Gaulle

On June 18, the polemicist went to Lille (North) to lay a wreath of flowers in front of the birthplace of General de Gaulle, the anniversary of the famous appeal. For his part, Emmanuel Macron recollects at Mont Valérien, in Suresnes (Hauts-de-Seine).

Very happy to have welcomed Eric #Zemmour today in the north. At the beginning of the morning we paid tribute to General de Gaulle, at the birthplace. In the face of perils, the French have always stood up. # GenerationZemmour # Z0ZZ # 18june pic.twitter.com/kDPcX9t8Di – Antoine Diers (@AntoineDiers) June 18, 2021

3 June 29: his publisher breaks his contract because he “wants to become a politician”

At the end of June, Eric Zemmour’s historical editor, Albin Michel, decides to break his contract with the CNews columnist. “We had a very frank exchange with Eric Zemmour who recently confirmed to me his intention to enter the presidential election and to make his next book a key element of his candidacy., explains the president of the publishing house, Gilles Haéri. Eric Zemmour has decided to change his status, he wants to become a politician, engaged in a personal ideological fight which simply does not correspond to the editorial line of a large generalist house like Albin Michel. ” Eric Zemmour immediately denied having had this interview.

4 End of June: its supporters launch a poster campaign

At the initiative of the Génération Zemmour collective, posters “Zemmour president” are stuck in several cities of France.

5 July 1: a political fundraising association is created

July 1, the National Commission for Campaign Accounts and Political Funding gives its approval to the funding association of the friends of Eric Zemmour party. An essential step to finance an electoral campaign.

6 August 27: his supporters claim a hundred sponsorships

In a statement to AFP, Antoine Diers, spokesperson for the Friends of Eric Zemmour, announces that he has collected “one hundred” of the 500 sponsorships necessary for a possible application.

7 August 28: he takes part in the re-entry of the Objectif France micro-party

At the end of August, Eric Zemmour participates at the political re-entry of the Objectif France micro-party of the liberal entrepreneur Rafik Smati, in the Vaucluse. An output that benefits from significant media coverage.

Eric Zemmour arrives at the Objectif France summer school of Rafik Smati in Mirabeau (Vaucluse) for his first public speech of the start of the school year. pic.twitter.com/scRhtqbkEs – Alex Sulzer (@Alexsulzer) August 28, 2021

8 September 1: he pauses his column in “Le Figaro” for the promotion of his book

The columnist announces that he will no longer keep its weekly column in Le Figaro, time to promote his book to be published on September 16 and entitled France has not said its last word, which he will present for the first time in Toulon (Var) on the 17th. The editorial director of Figaro, Alexis Brézet, specifies to AFP that at the end of this promotional campaign, Eric Zemmour “announces that he is not going [à la présidentielle] and he returns to the newspaper, or he announces that he is going and the leave is intended to be prolonged “.

9 September 3: he says he is ready to debate with Marine Le Pen

Two days later, the mayor of Béziers, Robert Ménard (close to the National Rally), publicly offers Marine Le Pen and Eric Zemmour to discuss. An invitation seized on the fly by the columnist of CNews, who even speaks of debate. The candidate for the Elysee, she wants to meet Eric Zemmour, but as part of a “having dinner” private