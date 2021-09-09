Noises increase the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease

A large study of two million people shows a link between road and rail traffic … and dementia.

Since there is no cure for Alzheimer’s disease, understanding how it occurs is crucial. Several studies have already shown that noise is a risk factor for dementia. A new research, considered “very important” in terms of its scope and duration, published in the BMJ, confirms these results.

For this study, researchers sifted through data from two million adults over the age of 60 living in Denmark over more than a decade. They were particularly attentive to their place of residence and their exposure to ambient noise.

Video. Dr Christian Recchia: “To avoid Alzheimer’s disease, there are a number of things that we can control, that we can do”

The harmful effects of noise on health

After taking into account potentially influencing factors related to neighbors and neighborhood, the study concluded that 1,216 of the 8,475 cases of dementia, and in particular Alzheimer’s disease, recorded in Denmark in 2017, could be attributed noise from transport. Of these, “the diagnosis of 963 patients was attributed to road traffic noise and 253 patients to railway noise”.





The study being observational, the cause could not be clearly established. Researchers are still putting forward several theories to explain the harmful effects of noise on health. The release of stress hormones and the resulting sleep disturbances can promote the development of heart disease, changes in the immune system and inflammation. Features that are linked to the onset of dementia.

“A public health priority”

Besides well-established risk factors, such as age and poor diet among others, scientists believe that environmental factors play a role in the development of dementia. Their research aims to encourage governments to adjust their public health policy in order to reduce the impact of noise pollution. “Noise reduction through transportation and land use planning programs or building codes should become a public health priority,” they write.

Read more

Dementia is a global issue. According to WHO forecasts, 82 million people could be affected in 2030 and 152 million by 2050.

You may also be interested in this content: