November 13: “I do not endorse your justice”, Salah Abdeslam again provokes the Assize Court

A very legal debate on the constitutions of civil parties ends this Thursday morning when Salah Abdeslam asks for the floor. He gets up and proclaims: “Were the victims there in Syria …” President Périès wants to cut short this new provocation, by which the accused tries to take the Assize Court hostage. “We leave the debates”, asks the magistrate. “Let me finish! Will they be able to speak? You say that we are presumed innocent whereas one undergoes a sanction before being judged! I do not endorse your justice. I mean there are other victims! “



“Mr. Abdeslam, we are getting out of the debate”, calmly repeats Jean-Louis Périès. In vain. “Do not be selfish Mr. Speaker, there are other people here who want to listen to me. Listen to me !, continues Abdeslam, who is launching a plea for three of his co-defendants – who are in particular on trial for having helped him in his flight after November 13. In Molenbeek, there is a lot of generosity. Mohammed Amri, Hamza Attou and Ali Ulkadi (which Abdeslam had already tried to exonerate during the investigation) did me a favor when they didn’t know what I was doing with my life. They knew nothing about it. Nothing at all ! These people are in prison when they have done nothing! “