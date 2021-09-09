of neighbors say they alerted the authorities in 2020

Residents of Bignay, where a young woman says she was kidnapped by her mother and sister, claim to have warned the authorities on numerous occasions.

Collected in her underwear, hungry and chilled. A 25-year-old young woman who managed to take refuge at the end of August with a resident near Bignay (Charente-Maritime) says she has been kidnapped by her mother and sister since 2018.

“The young girl escaped from the house and went to the first house she found”, relates for BFMTV Francis Brunet, deputy mayor of the town of Bignay.

Contacted by BFMTV, the prosecution indicates that the young woman, who showed signs of blows and scratches on the body during her treatment at the hospital, “declares to have been violated on several occasions for having tried to rebel, to have been regularly deprived of meals, and to endure undignified living conditions “.

The investigators then discovered in the family house a jail whose windows were blocked by wooden planks, the floor covered with dirt and excrement.

“They lived in a precarious state”

Unimaginable conditions of detention for the neighborhood of the family. Alerted several times by cries, they had warned the authorities on numerous occasions. A procedure had even been initiated in 2020 following a report sent by social services alerting to the precariousness of this family.





“They lived in a precarious state, really precarious”, testifies one of the neighbors.

Another neighbor reports that “we couldn’t see anyone, but we could hear screaming”. The life of this family trio seemed normal until 2016, the big sister even had a political activity in the village.

“Not in a case of sect”

If the latter remained silent throughout her police custody and before the magistrate responsible for investigating the case, her mother refuted any mistreatment of her second daughter, citing instead a voluntary confinement.

According to our colleagues from South West, the family had converted to Mennonitism (a branch of Protestantism, Editor’s note), and this devotion would have radically modified their way of life, with a withdrawal into themselves.

“We are not in a case of sect but there is a problem either religious or mystical,” says Advocate General Stéphane Chassard.

The mother and sister were charged with “criminal kidnapping” and “willful violence with arms and in meetings”. They were both remanded in custody.