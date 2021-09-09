OGC Nice – OM: Marseille comes out of silence after the sanctions

Zapping Goal! Football club PSG – OM: top 10 Marseille scorers against Paris

“The Olympique de Marseille has taken note of the decisions pronounced last night by the disciplinary committee of the Professional Football League concerning the OGC Nice / Olympique de Marseille meeting of August 22, 2021. The club regrets that any invasion of the field affecting the health and safety of players is not sanctioned immediately and more firmly OM have always been a club deeply rooted in the fight against violence and racism.

The football authorities had the historic opportunity to set an example by making an impression, says Pablo Longoria, president of Olympique de Marseille. These sanctions do not seem to take into account the deleterious climate that surrounded this meeting during which their safety was not guaranteed, which was nevertheless recognized during the hearings. I would also like to salute the referee of the meeting who has never changed his position concerning the endangering of the players on the field and his wish not to resume the match. Our players, who should be the actors of a football match, were the victims that evening. In this specific case, punishing them themselves with violence seems to me to be an easy solution. As president of OM, my desire has always been and will remain to preserve the safety of all players in football “, we can read on the OM press release.

[ 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝗾𝘂𝗲́ 𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗹 ] : Reaction of the club following the disciplinary committee of the LFP of 08/09/2021

– Olympique de Marseille (@OM_Officiel) September 9, 2021