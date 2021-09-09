OM | Nice-OM: “The violence has clearly exceeded the limits”, judges the Minister for Sports Roxana Maracineanu passing through Marseille

On a trip to Marseille today, the Minister Delegate for Sports Roxana Maracineanu did not want to comment on the sanction taken yesterday by the disciplinary committee of the LFP after the incidents that punctuated the Nice-OM match, out of duty of reserve, said sanction having been “pronounced by an independent commission”. However, the former swimmer insisted on “to reiterate” his remarks made the day after the events.

“Violence is unacceptable in stadiums, which is more on players in the game, she estimated this morning from the France sailing pole at the Roucas Blanc nautical stadium. Today, we see that this violence has clearly exceeded limits. That’s enough ! But these facts should not be attributed to supporters in general, we are talking about violent people. We all wonder: whose fault is it? I am happy that there are sanctions proportionate to what happened, that we can do justice to the victims who are the players, because it was unacceptable to see violence on the ground against the players. which make the sporting spectacle. “





“We need prevention, discussions”

Recalling that the Ministry of Sports has approached since its arrival (in September 2018) the National Authority of Supporterism, to “create more links between clubs and their supporters”, Roxana Maracineanu wants to take advantage of this striking streak in French professional football to go further: “A sanction is never pleasant of course, but we must all work together hand in hand to prevent this violence and ensure that all the necessary security is put in place around the players first and for the public who come to see a match.”

“We must all have a reflection on how to enrich the panel of sanctions” which could, according to the Minister Delegate, “to be enriched by notions of general interest”, so that “clubs set an example to ensure safety and in their relationship with their supporters”. “We need prevention, discussions between club leaders, players and supporters, so that a dialogue can truly take hold, so that we understand what the supporters are looking for. We need this 12th man, to encourage and bring sport to life in a happy and visible way. It is still necessary that everyone take their responsibilities and that we do a real job hand in hand in this direction “, concluded Roxana Maracineanu who met midday players from OM and the training center, at the Robert Louis-Dreyfus center.