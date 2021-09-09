OM: the Minister of Sports evokes “proportionate” sanctions but still defends the players [Màj] – Around OM

2:52 p.m. : The Minister of Sports Roxana maracineanu commented on the disciplinary committee sanctions after the Nice-OM incidents for Provence : “Today, we see that this violence has clearly exceeded limits. That’s enough ! But these facts should not be attributed to supporters in general, we are talking about violent people. We all wonder: whose fault is it? I am happy that there are sanctions proportionate to what happened, that we can do justice to the victims who are the players, because it was unacceptable to see violence on the ground against the players. who make the sporting spectacle.“

Strange to judge this proportionate and to once again take the defense of the players by considering them as victims …





12:35 : If she did not comment on the sanctions of the disciplinary committee after the Nice-OM incidents, we remember that the Minister of Sports Roxana Maracineanu had clearly taken up the cause in favor of OM players following the violence committed by the Nice kop. “A red line has been crossed, she said the day after the incidents. It is unacceptable that our supporters throw objects, be violent, enter the stadiums. Clubs that host games are responsible for the safety of the players, coaches and referees who are on the pitch first and foremost, and for what goes on in the stands in words and in deeds. “

We do not know if the minister’s words influenced the decisions of the League, but they had been rather well received on the Olympian side. Roxana maracineanu may have the opportunity to bring up the subject again with the players or managers, since she went to La Commanderie on Thursday, as part of her trip to Marseille to visit the sailing facilities for the JO 2024.