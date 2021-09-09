On TikTok, the latest heartbreaking message from unvaccinated 30-something, died of covid

A woman recorded nine days before her death from covid-19, a video posted on TikTok in which she implored her subscribers to be vaccinated, explaining that she had waited too long.

Megan Alexandra Blankenbiller made one last heartbreaking appeal on TikTok. This 31-year-old American died of covid-19 in hospital. Unvaccinated, she implored her subscribers to protect themselves, so as not to end up like her. The young woman died on August 24. Nine days earlier, she shared her final video, explaining that she was wrong not to be vaccinated. From her hospital bed, when she must have had difficulty breathing and says she is very weak, she declares: “I should not have waited”. “I believe if you are even 70% sure you want the vaccine, then do it. Don’t wait to get your dose. Because hopefully if you get the vaccine then you won’t end up like me here, okay? ”She adds.

The American explains that she refused to be vaccinated right away because she wanted to do it at the same time as her family members. “I did not do it. But I am not anti-vax. I was just trying to do my own research. I was scared and wanted my family to do it at the same time as me. And I’m sure you know it’s hard to get everyone to agree on a subject if people don’t think alike, ”she continues. “I think it was a mistake.”





“Her last video really showed who she was”

Megan Alexandra Blankenbiller posted a series of videos from the hospital, where she was admitted on August 13. “The covid got me guys. DON’T WAIT TO GET VACCINATED, ”she wrote from the start, captioning a video in which you can hear a woman screaming. In other clips, she said: “I’ve been here since Friday morning and all I hear are cries of pain from people, people, who I think have lost loved ones they loved, because I recognize the sound of this softness ”.

Her family explained that the 30-year-old from Florida had around 15,000 subscribers on her platform. Her relatives added that she had scheduled her appointment to be vaccinated with her mother and two sisters, but that she died before she could do so. “It’s no secret that we should take this seriously. But there is so much misinformation about it, “regretted his sister quoted by WebMD. Other relatives fell ill at the same time as Megan Alexandra Blankenbiller, but it was she who saw her condition deteriorate the most. Her blood oxygen level continued to drop until she went to the Orange County Medical Center. “Her last video really showed who she was,” said her other sister, Rachel Blankenbiller. “She was selfless – the kind of person who used her last days to help others.” The United States is the country with the most deaths with 652,615 deaths. They are experiencing a worrying increase in positive cases due in particular to the Delta variant.