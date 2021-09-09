our first impressions aboard the anti-Tesla Model S

Everyone has already taken a seat in a Mercedes Class E, at least by taxi. But not in its brand new all-electric alter ego, the EQE. We, yes, on the occasion of the IAA Munich Show where it was revealed as a world premiere. Discovery.

Mercedes had embarked on the electric with adapted versions of thermal models, the EQC, EQA, EQV and this year, the EQB. Suffice to say that with platforms that were not planned from the outset to incorporate hundreds of kilos of batteries and take advantage of an architecture offering more freedom, it was more about compromises than dreams of engineers.

But with the acceleration of the electricity market, a real new platform has been developed: the EVA2. And as usual for the introduction of new technologies at the Stuttgart brand, the story began with the (very) high-end with the reinterpretation of a 100% electric S-Class, the EQS.

Welcome to EQE

The star firm thus presented its little sister, the EQE, at the IAA Munich trade fair, a true reproduction on a smaller scale of the brand’s flagship. A model that is much more affordable and therefore much more expected, especially since it incorporates a number of innovations seen in the EQS, starting with the very spectacular MBUX dashboard (on the tall versions).

There are a lot of people around the two E-Classes on display at the Mercedes stand at the Munich Exhibition Center. And among the curious, some confuse the EQS and EQE, so the resemblance is great. It is true that they share a somewhat strange line with really different proportions from the very classic sedans of the brand so known as taxis. Logical, with a giant wheelbase (distance between the front and rear wheels) of 3.12 meters (-9 centimeters compared to the EQS) and very short overhangs, with a low and compact silhouette, without the long marked hood and the usual prominent trunk.

It’s impressive, but you’ll have to see the car on the street to know if you can easily get used to it. With 4.94 meters in length, it remains a very big baby, but its handling should surprise thanks to its rear steering wheels. Is she not pointing enough? No problem, the angle can be further accentuated as an option, via a remote update (OTA), going from 4.5 to 10 ° and reducing the turning diameter to 10.70 meters. Better than a Golf.

In the cabin, with a gain of 8 centimeters compared to an E-Class, passengers are not short of space. But with a high floor – since it houses the batteries – and a low roof line, we stay at the rear in a fairly horizontal position which contrasts with the usual electric SUVs. The trunk, strangely enough, only offers a limited volume of 430 liters, almost half the size of a Tesla Model S it comes to challenge. Taxis may be disappointed.

A “wow” effect

But it is of course in the places before the big one show takes place. With three screens very well integrated under a single curved glass plate running over the entire width of the dashboard (141 centimeters), the “wow effect” is massive! The driver-facing LCD instrumentation unit now displays a size of 12.3 ″ and is configurable at will, between classic round meters, diagrams of driving aids or extensive mapping.

The huge 17.7 ″ OLED central screen can be operated with a touchscreen control on the steering wheel or directly from the screen, but beware of fingerprints. To say that at the beginning of screens, the German premium manufacturers refused to offer touch, because it was dirty … With such a usable surface, the idea is to offer an interface “Zero layer”, without submenus since everything can be displayed. An attractive principle but to verify that it does not distract while driving.





Advantage, at least here, the virtual climate controls are still displayed. Eight actuators provide haptic feedback in the central screen, a feeling now usual among high-end German, here with a force sensor to access another level of menus with insistence.

The screen on the right (OLED, haptic, 12.3 ″) of this land vessel is intended for the passenger, who can have fun as they please and watch videos or surf while driving. Be careful, if the driver is watching, the camera monitoring him will cut off the broadcast – Big Bruder is watching you …

Particular care has been applied to the anti-reflection treatment and to the management of luminosity but, under the spotlights of a living room, it is impossible to judge its effectiveness! When it comes to durability, the display is slightly shifted over time so as not to mark the screen and each pixel that becomes weak will have its brightness compensated for. Great art, and we can understand that Mercedes does not really want to guarantee such a part …

Motorization and battery

Finally, in the car, some fun features are also part of the game, such as the driver’s door which opens automatically when approaching, headlight lighting with the equivalent of 2.6 million pixels thanks to a microphone system -mirrors, HEPA air filtration or an active lighting program featuring driving and alerts.

On the engine side, the EQE 350 version offered at launch displays 215 kW of power and 530 Nm of torque, only on the rear axle. Other more powerful models with two engines offering all-wheel drive will of course follow. Such an automobile could only carry a large battery to assume its road capabilities. With 90 kWh of capacity, it does not disappoint, offering up to 660 kilometers of autonomy. And, with a fast charge of up to 170 kW, it can regain 250 kilometers of range in just 15 minutes.

To go from 10 to 80%, it will take 32 minutes. You like it, but you are a young driver and not sure? No problem, a specific driving mode is planned. You no longer have any pretext, except the price … It is not officially revealed pending the launch in mid-2022, but we should not hope for less than 85,000 euros. All good things come at a price.