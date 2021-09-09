Outings – Leisure | Follow the national tribute to Jean-Paul Belmondo at the Invalides live video

It will forever remain “L’As des aces”: this afternoon France pays a national tribute to Jean-Paul Belmondo, a legend of cinema whose death at the age of 88 arouses immense emotion, at the height of his popularity. The ceremony, both solemn and popular, has just started in the courtyard of the Invalides. We heard a speech by Victor Belmondo, grandson of the actor, actor himself, accompanied by the other grandchildren.

Then there will be President Macron’s eulogy. And the actor’s coffin will be released to the sound of “Chi Mai”, music by Ennio Morricone on the soundtrack of the film “The Professional”, played by the orchestra of the Republican Guard. Patrick Bruel, Gilles Lellouche, the couple Guillaume Canet and Marion Cotillard, the DJ Bob Sinclar, Thierry Frémaux, general delegate of the Cannes Film Festival, or even Cyril Hanouna, were seen among the celebrities who arrived just before the ceremony.





“Saint-Augustine said, the dead are invisible, not absent. For me Jean-Paul, he is not absent. Jean-Paul is like Johnny he is there. He wouldn’t have wanted us to shout. He is immortal, Jean-Paul, he will never leave“, declared Michel Drucker, at the microphone of BFMTV.