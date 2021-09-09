Paris: goes back after the ECB’s announcements

(CercleFinance.com) – The Paris Bourse appreciates the announcement of a reduction (a ‘recalibration’, not a ‘tapering’) in small steps of the PEPP (which expires in March 2022) and of the continuation of the repurchase of the elements maturing.

Whether or not to maintain the TLTRO will be discussed in December (it would be surprising if it was suspended as the markets have relied heavily on it since 2015).

The ECB maintains that inflation is and will remain ‘transitory’ and is expected to fall below the 2% target, although being revised upwards for 2022 and 2023.

With regard to 2021, inflation is revised to + 2.2% against + 1.9% 3 months ago … before gradually returning to below 2%.

The ECB will continue to ensure high liquidity in the markets and support growth until employment returns to its levels at the end of 2019.

The ECB will also remain present as long as the Covid remains a threat to activity.

The CAC40 erases its 0.5% initial decline and returns to positive + 0.1% (to 6.675), as does the Euro-Stoxx50 (it lost 0.3% before the ECB press release) announcing the maintenance unsurprisingly of the key rate at zero.

Relief also on the bond side with OATs which erased -3.6Pts to -0.016%, Bunds eased from -2.5Pts to -0.345%, Italian BTPs from -5.6Pts to 0.698%, the ‘ 10 years’ Greek of -4.5Pts.





Given the procrastination of European stock indices for several weeks, it is likely that the markets have already largely anticipated the ECB’s announcements: we will therefore have to look out for a catalyst to hope to regain directional momentum.

Christine Lagarde’s press conference clearly extinguishes the risk of a short-term correction for ‘monetary’ reasons.

In the news of French stocks, Safran largely dominates the CAC40 with + 2.5%, Alstom remains very heavy with -2% … as well as Atos with -2.5% (the 2 stocks could leave the CAC40 within 10 days).

Iliad indicates that Xavier Niel now holds 84.13% of the capital.

Sanofi announces that the PEGASUS phase III trial evaluating rilzabrutinib for the treatment of pemphigus, a rare autoimmune skin disease, did not meet its primary endpoint or secondary endpoints.

Colas won two contracts with RATP for the construction project for the extension of the T3 tramway over a length of 3.2 km between the current terminus of Porte d’Asnières and Porte Dauphine.

Jefferies reiterates its ‘buy’ recommendation on Societe Generale with a price target raised from 35 to 37 euros, in a favorable note for the French bank as well as BNP Paribas and Crédit Agricole, they also advised to ‘buy’ with targets raised.

Barclays on Thursday raised its price target on Eiffage, which it increased from 105 to 113 euros, believing that the potential acquisition of Equans could ‘transform’ the construction group.