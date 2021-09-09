Parliament votes to extend the state of health emergency

Parliament gave the green light on Thursday, by a broad Senate vote, to an extension, until November 15, of the state of health emergency in the vast majority of overseas territories, hard hit by a rebound in the Covid-19 epidemic.

The Senate dominated by the right-wing opposition adopted by show of hands, without modifications, the bill already widely voted on Tuesday by the National Assembly. Only the Communist majority CRCE group voted against.

The extension of the state of emergency that it authorizes – which allows the establishment or maintenance of curfew and containment measures – concerns Guadeloupe, Martinique, Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin in the West Indies, as well as Guyana, Réunion and French Polynesia.

“Alarming” situation in New Caledonia

New Caledonia, where a state of emergency was declared Wednesday by decree and where strict containment is in force, has been added to this list.

Free from Covid for 18 months, [la Nouvelle-Calédonie] has identified 66 cases at this time (…) The situation is all the more alarming as only 32% of Caledonians have received at least one dose [de vaccin]. Sébastien Lecornu, Minister of Overseas Territories

“It goes very very quickly: there were six cases when I presented the situation to the Defense Council yesterday (Wednesday) morning“, underlined the Minister of Health Olivier Véran on France 2.

The bill also provides that if a state of health emergency was declared in Mayotte and Wallis-and-Futuna before October 15, it would also be in force until November 15.

Degradation in Mayotte

Regarding Mayotte, Mr. Lecornu indicated that the prefect had taken “new braking measures“.”Epidemic indicators are continuously increasing“, he said. Since Wednesday, wearing a mask is mandatory in public space, indoors and outdoors, and gauges have been installed in shops and places of worship, among other restrictive measures.

For his part, the rapporteur LR Philippe Bas raised the case of Saint-Barthélemy, believing that “there is currently no major justification for the extension of the state of health emergency“The minister promised a loosening.”very gradually“braking measures.

In Martinique, the incidence “remains very high at 419 cases per 100,000 inhabitants” and “78 patients are still in critical care“, he said. In Guadeloupe,”the incidence rate remains extremely high at 520 cases per 100,000 inhabitants“and 54 people are in critical care.

Peak reached in Polynesia

In French Polynesia, “the epidemic reached its peak with an incidence rate of more than 2,860 cases per 100,000 inhabitants“, 375 Covid patients are hospitalized, including 44 in intensive care.

In Guyana, “the hospital impact has so far been contained, but we must remain very vigilant with regard to the low vaccination coverage“. In Reunion, the indicators are in”decrease“, corn “extreme vigilance remains in order“.

The minister also deplored that vaccination is hampered by “a wall of defiance“, especially in the West Indies.”In Guadeloupe, only 32% of the total population received a first injection and 20% have a complete vaccination schedule“.

The president of the Indépendants group, Claude Malhuret, for his part, issued a virulent indictment against those “who for months have been trying to discredit the vaccine, to scare the French“denouncing”junk leaders” of “certainties acquired at the university Facebook, section fake news“.