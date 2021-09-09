Pauleta is formal on Kylian Mbappé: “He will grow up a lot with Lionel Messi at PSG”

“If he has the intelligence to move well, taking advantage of the spaces created by Lionel Messi and Neymar, he will often find himself in a good situation thanks to their quality of passes and he can therefore score a lot of goals., said the Portuguese. The fact that he can play on the side or in the axis will be an asset. After that, there will always be a risk that one of the three will score less. If that’s the case with Kylian, he’ll have to accept it. “
Mbappé, Benzema, Griezmann: “It has already cost us a Euro…”
League 1
Djibril Cissé joins the training staff at OM to help the attackers
26 MINUTES AGO
In his place, I would also try to work on free kicks and score penalties even with Messi and Neymar in the squad.
For the ex-darling of the Parc des Princes, Kylian Mbappé must play on the left wing of this attacking trio. “Personally, this is where I prefer to see it. It has more space to express its power and speed. But, when he moves in the axis, the advantage is that he is closer to the goal and that more chances are created. Now, with Lionel Messi, the three offensive players will switch a lot“, he added.
League 1
OM “extremely shocked” by the sanctions against Alvaro and Payet
8 HOURS AGO
League 1
“Defamatory and insulting remarks”: PSG responds to Tebas, the LFP too
A DAY AGO