Pauleta is formal on Kylian Mbappé: “He will grow up a lot with Lionel Messi at PSG”

Retired from the field for more than 10 years, Pauleta retains a wise eye on PSG. This Thursday, the former scorer of the capital club spoke about Kylian Mbappé in an interview on the Ligue 1 site Uber Eats. While the 2018 world champion, under contract with the current leader of Ligue 1 until June 2022, was very close to joining Real Madrid at the end of August, “the eagle of the Azores” estimated that he “would grow up a lot with Lionel Messi at PSG“.

“If he has the intelligence to move well, taking advantage of the spaces created by Lionel Messi and Neymar, he will often find himself in a good situation thanks to their quality of passes and he can therefore score a lot of goals., said the Portuguese. The fact that he can play on the side or in the axis will be an asset. After that, there will always be a risk that one of the three will score less. If that’s the case with Kylian, he’ll have to accept it. “

Mbappé, Benzema, Griezmann: “It has already cost us a Euro…”

In his place, I would also try to work on free kicks and score penalties even with Messi and Neymar in the squad.

For the ex-darling of the Parc des Princes, Kylian Mbappé must play on the left wing of this attacking trio. “Personally, this is where I prefer to see it. It has more space to express its power and speed. But, when he moves in the axis, the advantage is that he is closer to the goal and that more chances are created. Now, with Lionel Messi, the three offensive players will switch a lot“, he added.

Pauleta also believes that Kylian Mbappé must improve on set pieces. To get a little closer to the peaks. “In his place, I would also try to work on free kicks and score penalties, even with the presence of Lionel Messi and Neymar in the team. It counts a lot in the statistics of an attacker. These are two situations that should not be overlooked. Lionel Messi, Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo score significant part of their goals from set pieces“, he concluded.

