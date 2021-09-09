Payet very annoyed by his suspension

The disciplinary committee of the LFP imposed a suspended match against Dimitri Payet after the incidents that occurred on August 22 during Nice-OM. According to our information, the Marseille player did not appreciate this sanction, considering himself presented as one of the troublemakers.

The sanction could seem trivial, but the suspended suspension match pronounced against Dimitri Payet greatly annoyed the number 10 Olympian. Payet did not expect to be sanctioned. And had greatly appreciated the positions taken in particular by the UNFP and the Minister of Sports.

Roxana Maracineanu had declared, in substance and the day after the match, that Payet’s reaction was human. Chance of the calendar meant that Maracineanu was present in Marseille today for a ministerial visit. She even went to the Commanderie to discuss with Marseille leaders, some club employees, staff and players. After training, she took the opportunity to talk with Dimitri Payet about the events and the sanctions pronounced, giving him all her support and condemning the violence and throwing projectiles.





Payet struggles to digest Alvaro’s suspension

Within OM, we do not hide that Payet is “very affected” by the sanction of the disciplinary committee. He has the feeling of having been judged as if he were a troublemaker, whereas he initially considers himself a victim since he received a lot of projectiles during the second half. Payet is also having a hard time digesting the two suspension games addressed to Alvaro Gonzalez. The Spaniard did not take offense, this Thursday, to the verdict of the disciplinary committee, which he had already dealt with during his verbal altercation with Neymar.

Note, concerning Payet, that the Olympian playmaker held Thursday, during the disciplinary commission, to speak to address Benoît Bastien. Payet admitted that he sometimes had disagreements with the referees, but he insisted on saying in front of the whole assembly that the referee had supported them and understood them in their decision not to resume the match because security did not was not assured. “You were one of the only ones to support us and understand us, and I thank you for that,” Payet slipped to Benoît Bastien.