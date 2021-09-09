Pfizer dosed its vaccine less than Moderna to minimize side effects

Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine contains 30 micrograms of mRNA, while Moderna’s contains 100 micrograms. Scientists speculated that this could be the reason why Pfizer’s vaccine produced a lower antibody response than Moderna in recent studies.

Philip Dormitzer, chief scientific officer of Pfizer, told the Financial Times on Wednesday (September 7) that Pfizer and its co-developer BioNTech “used the minimum dose level” to achieve a stronger immune response than that obtained with Covid-19. He added that a higher dose could have resulted in more side effects. “If you look at what has happened with all the Covid-19 vaccines, it’s often the side effects that have gone off the rails,” he said.

The vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna produce similar side effects, according to the US Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC). They can include arm pain, aches and redness, muscle pain, fatigue, and fever. The CDC has said that a type of heart inflammation called myocarditis is an “extremely rare” side effect of both vaccines that resolves quickly. There have been reports of what is known as Moderna’s arm, a reddish rash that appears after Moderna is injected and goes away on its own. Insider reached out to Moderna for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

In the United States, providers have administered more than 214 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine and 147 million doses of Moderna, according to the CDC.

In some studies, the Moderna vaccine produced higher antibodies than the Pfizer vaccine

A study of 1,600 Belgian healthcare workers, published as a research letter in the Journal of the American Medical Association on August 30, found that Moderna’s vaccine produced twice as many antibodies as that of Pfizer. ten weeks after vaccination. The authors said the higher mRNA levels in Moderna’s vaccine and a longer interval between doses “might explain this difference.”





A University of Virginia study, published as a September 2 research letter in JAMA, found no difference in antibody response between age groups with the Moderna vaccine, but a lower antibody response in people 50 years of age and older with Pfizer vaccine. According to the researchers, these differences could be related to the amount of mRNA contained in the vaccines.

The antibody response is only one aspect of the immune system, and the level of antibodies needed to protect against Covid-19 has not been established. Vaccine protection also depends on the evolution of the antibody response over time. For example, a recent study from the University of Oxford showed that at four months, the vaccines from Pfizer and AstraZeneca produced similar levels of antibodies. According to the researchers, the level of antibodies produced by Pfizer’s vaccine had decreased, while that of AstraZeneca had remained the same.

Actual data collected in Canada earlier this year showed that after one dose, Pfizer’s vaccine was 56% effective against symptomatic Covid-19 caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, while Moderna’s was 72 effective. %.

Other factors may have influenced the results, including the fact that Pfizer’s vaccine was generally given to the elderly, who tend to produce weaker immune responses. This study has not been peer reviewed by experts.

