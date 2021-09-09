Pierre Perret traumatized by the death of his daughter Julie at the age of 32 …

87 years old and all his teeth. Despite his advanced age, Pierre Perret still seems to be 20 years old. So much he still breathes the joy of living and is in great shape. Not to mention his eternal humor capable of making his fans smile from the early days as well as young people. However, the artist has known only happy moments in his life. As a reminder, he lost his daughter, only 32 years old in 1995. A tragedy overcome in the family but which cannot be forgotten. Even 26 years later, the 87-year-old man cannot erase this painful memory from his memory as he confided it to Alessandra Sublet in 2013 as noted by our colleagues here.

“It’s the worst thing that can happen in someone’s existence and it’s so ubiquitous when something like this has happened that we don’t want to talk about it”, he indicated very moved. And when we see how terribly she misses her daughter, we can think that the subject will again be put on the table in Faustine Bollaert’s show, The Secret Box.





If death is not a subject appreciated by all, that does not pose a great concern to Pierre Perret. Indeed, the artist has no fear in bringing up the subject and talking about his own death as he proved on the Non Stop People channel. This one asking only one thing before leaving: “As long as I end the year!” Yes, that would piss me off, I would still like to do Pleyel in October! “.

Also grateful to always think about the end of his life: “I get up, I touch myself and I say to myself: ‘pu ****, are you still alive ?!’ When I was 15, I said to myself: ‘m ** de you did not pass under a train’. I always thought about this, all the time! And that doesn’t mean it kills you. The greatest scourge of life is lucidity ”.

