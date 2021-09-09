portrait of the 4 children of Jean-Paul Belmondo





BELMONDO CHILDREN. During his two marriages, Jean-Paul Belmondo had four children, three born from his union with Elodie Constantin, and a youngest, born from his romance with Natty Tardivel. Who are they ?

[Mis à jour le 9 septembre 2021 à 16h10] Jean-Paul Belmondo passed away on September 6, 2021, at the age of 88. He leaves behind a long dynasty: four children, and six grandchildren, who all mourn the actor. From his union with Elodie Constantin, he had two daughters and a son: Patricia, Florence and Paul Belmondo. Her youngest, Stella Belmondo, is the result of her romance with Natty Tardivel, known as Nathalie Belmondo.

In 1994, Patricia tragically died, trapped in her Parisian apartment on fire, when she was only 41 years old. The one who was affectionately nicknamed “Bebel” gave a great place to his family. In the documentary Belmondo by Belmondo, directed by his son Paul, he notably assured to devote the two summer months to his children. Below, their portraits.

It was in 1953, at just 20 years old, that the actor saw the birth of Patricia, his first daughter with Élodie Constantin. The eldest Belmondo is also embarking on the cinema, but not in the light. She writes the script for Galettes of Pont-Aven (1975), of which Jean-Pierre Marielle, friend of Jean-Paul Belmondo, is the main actor. But in 1993, at just 40, she died in a fire in her apartment, located rue de Rennes in Paris.

Florence Belmondo, second daughter of Jean-Paul Belmondo

Florence Belmondo was born in 1960. Second daughter of Jean-Paul Belmondo and Élodie Constantin, she was always very protected by her parents and left to live in the United States. Model for several years, Florence Belmondo is married and has three children: Annabelle, born in 1988, Christopher, born in 1993 and Nicolas, born in 1997.

Car driver, actor and journalist. Paul, the only son of Jean-Paul Belmondo and Élodie Constantin, has embraced several careers. Born in 1963, the man who bears the same name as his maternal grandfather and famous sculptor Paul Belmondo, participates in two Formula 1 seasons at the Dakar as well as the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the 1990s and 2000s. especially on Canal + as a sports consultant. From his marriage to Luana Belmondo, Paul Belmondo had three sons: Alessandro, born in 1991, Victor, born in 1993 and Giacomo, born in 1998.

The Belmondo siblings grew years later, in 2003, when Stella Belmondo was born from the union between Jean-Paul Belmondo and Natty Belmondo. The actor, victim two years earlier of a stroke, is then 70 years old. Growing up as an only daughter, Stella Belmondo saw her parents separate in 2008 after 20 years together.