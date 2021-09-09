Presidential 2022: Eric Zemmour, the disruptor

STORY – Eight months away from the presidential election, the release of his new book is the back-to-school event. France has not said its last word will totally disrupt the campaign patterns planned by the candidates.

A scent of revenge hangs in the air. Eric Zemmour finds it hard to hide his joy. A few days before the release of his new book (France has not said its last word, Rubempré), the columnist is overwhelmed by requests. All the media want it. Even those who, especially in the public service, no longer called him, seem ready to accept his conditions to open their antenna to him. A keen observer of the political and media landscape, he did not escape the essayist that BFMTV like LCI had been increasing the number of broadcasts and reports on him for a few weeks. Guarantees of a good audience. “I have known years of boycott! There, it’s madness ”, welcomes the one who settled in the heart of the new school year, eight months before the presidential election.

In the media, Eric Zemmour is undoubtedly today the only columnist to afford the luxury of chaining programs which usually require the first to be heard. After France Télévisions on Saturday, at Ruquier,