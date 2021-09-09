Preview SIFU: The KO martial arts game?

Sloclap has made fighting the backbone of its productions. After Absolver, an Action-RPG with a demanding gameplay, the studios based in Paris are interested in another genre, that of outright Action games, and more precisely of Beat’em All. SIFU is a video game tribute to martial arts films. Can the pupil hope to surpass the teacher?

Preview conditions During an online event organized by Sloclap and Cosmocover, the JV editorial staff were able to learn more about SIFU, the next game from Parisian studios, during a one-hour presentation including 3 pre-recorded gameplay sequences on PlayStation 5, interspersed with several question and answer sessions.

“I am Vengeance”

SIFU is in many ways a tribute to martial arts films and the golden age of Hong Kong cinema of the 70s and 80s, but not only. The studios are also drawing on the contemporary revival of action cinema… with the sagas The Raid and John Wick at the forefront, which alone have redefined the genre during the previous decade (2010-2020). For example, one of the sequences presented – filmed in horizontal traveling – is a nod to Old Boy (2003). There is no shortage of references in Sloclap’s play, but to boil it down to a simple series of quotes wouldn’t do it justice. The Parisian studios are inspired, and do not hide it in order to design a video game version of a martial arts cinema which has made and still thrills fans of fighting.

The starting premise is necessarily reminiscent of the synopses as simple as they are speedy of the films of the famous Golden Harvest, a production and distribution company based in Hong Kong at the origin of the legends that are Jackie Chan and Bruce Lee. A Kung-Fu disciple seeks revenge by eliminating the five assassins responsible for the death of his master. To do this, this non-customizable hero (or heroine – a choice left to the players) must go through five levels (or chapters) and defeat their respective bosses. These environments, all different (industrial district, nightclub, museum, etc.) and partially destructible, have their own tone represented by a key element (fire, wood, metal, etc.). The visuals emerge a particular atmosphere, we could even say singular, carried by an artistic direction which is imbued with mythology as well as Chinese culture in the broad sense for an evocative result in 4K on PlayStation 5 (in 1080p on PS4 ) at 60 frames / second.

The adventure which is intended to be down to earth during the first levels slowly but surely slides towards the fantastic as the protagonist approaches his final objective. Fantasy is therefore an integral part of the experience. The hero has a magic pendant able to resuscitate him in exchange for accelerated aging which impacts the gameplay. It goes without saying that these multiple resurrections are limited, and ultimately lead to a Game Over. SIFU wants to be by nature demanding with the players without becoming a way of the cross. Sloclap thus arranges the progression by integrating several hiding places from which the disciple can start again in the event of premature death (or in the opposite case at the beginning of the level). There are also various shortcuts to be discovered via a “Detective Board” which gathers all the information gathered. These are often obtained by chatting with certain NPCs via a system of multiple choice dialogues.





Note that SIFU will be fully dubbed in English and Chinese, and subtitled in many languages ​​including French (VOSTFR).

“I know Kung-Fu”

This phrase uttered by Neo in Matrix (1999) could in itself sum up Sloclap’s intentions. The developers, far from making martial arts a mere stooge, know their subject perfectly. Beyond the obvious homage to fighting cinema, SIFU masters the art of slaying its enemies. The combat system wants to be accessible while remaining demanding to the last degree. The creation of sequences specific to Absolver is only a distant memory, but that does not simplify the experience concocted by the Parisian studios, an experience centered exclusively on combat. Its only title “SIFU”, a transcription of two Chinese ideograms both meaning “master, teacher”, announces the color.

The confrontations, extremely numerous, are lived at the rate of the dodges, the parries, but especially blockages which fill the gauge of structure of the hero. Once his resistance drops to zero, he is no longer able to defend himself, and loses health with each hit. Nonetheless, the protagonist has a lot to respond to, and his response is not long in coming. The attacks rain with bare hands, but also with the help of all kinds of weapons and via interactive environments. Nothing like a fall on the stairs or a corner of a table to put an end to the inclinations of an enemy. Added to this is careful management of space to always separate opponents as well as a so-called “Focus” attack precisely targeting the anatomy.

Let’s go back to the enemies for a few rounds. Sloclap offers a wide range of fighters who, something quite rare in a Beat’em All, have the same skills as the hero (structure gauge, combos, etc.). In addition, these characters change their behavior during combat depending on the turn of events. It is not uncommon to see the last enemy still standing surrender or on the contrary get a second wind in order to become The Last Man Standing… That is to say a much more devious mini boss. To face an ever greater threat, the hero can count on an accelerated learning of Kung-Fu. As the adventure progresses, players will be able to unlock new skills, new attacks and improve their mastery of certain weapons which, as a reminder, are destructible.

Our impressions SIFU may well be the missing link in the battle between cinema and video games. Sloclap studios seem to have a perfect command of their subject. This fun experience, a tribute to the 7th Martial Art, promises to be both intense and technical. The combat system advertised as demanding should challenge lovers of brawl before it appeals to them. All that remains is to enter the arena, put on the gloves, and put the formula to the test.