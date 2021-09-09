Prince Harry associated with an official project of the royal family, a great first since the Megxit!

On September 22, Prince Harry will appear in a documentary tribute to Prince Philip, who died on April 9. It is the first official Royal Family project in which the Duke of Sussex has participated since relinquishing royal duties.

While between London and Los Angeles, tensions persist between Prince Harry and the rest of the royal family, an event will soon reunite the Duke with the rest of the Windsor clan. In a statement relayed by journalist Omid Scobie, the British channel BBC announced the upcoming broadcast of the documentary Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, intended to celebrate the life of the late Duke of Edinburgh, who died on April 9 in Windsor. A 60-minute film, in which a dozen members of the royal family, including Prince Harry, will deliver “their thoughts and personal reflection, in order to pay tribute to the extraordinary life of His Royal Highness, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh”, can we read in the press release.

This is the first time that Prince Harry has participated in an official family project since his controversial break with his roots. The Duke will speak in the same capacity as “all the children of the Queen and the Duke, as well as their adult grandchildren and other members of the royal family”, the BBC reported. In all likelihood, the Duke of Sussex is nevertheless expected to appear alone on screen, his interview probably having been filmed in California., where he has resided since March 2020. Prince Harry’s last trip to London dates back to 1er Last July, date of the unveiling of a statue of Lady Diana which he had attended with Prince William.

A portrait “by those who knew him best”

Originally intended to be released for the 100th birthday of the Duke of Edinburgh (he would have turned 100 on June 10), the documentary will give viewers a deep dive “of his private office and library, exactly as they were during his seven decades of royal life“. “With special access to the Queen’s private film collection, this film paints an incomparable portrait of a man occupying a unique place in royal history – by those who knew him best “, specifies the press release. Broadcast expected on September 22 in the United Kingdom.

