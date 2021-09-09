Prince Harry associated with an official project of the royal family, a great first since the Megxit!

On September 22, Prince Harry will appear in a documentary tribute to Prince Philip, who died on April 9. It is the first official Royal Family project in which the Duke of Sussex has participated since relinquishing royal duties.
While between London and Los Angeles, tensions persist between Prince Harry and the rest of the royal family, an event will soon reunite the Duke with the rest of the Windsor clan. In a statement relayed by journalist Omid Scobie, the British channel BBC announced the upcoming broadcast of the documentary Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, intended to celebrate the life of the late Duke of Edinburgh, who died on April 9 in Windsor. A 60-minute film, in which a dozen members of the royal family, including Prince Harry, will deliver “their thoughts and personal reflection, in order to pay tribute to the extraordinary life of His Royal Highness, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh”, can we read in the press release.
This is the first time that Prince Harry has participated in an official family project since his controversial break with his roots. The Duke will speak in the same capacity as “all the children of the Queen and the Duke, as well as their adult grandchildren and other members of the royal family”, the BBC reported. In all likelihood, the Duke of Sussex is nevertheless expected to appear alone on screen, his interview probably having been filmed in California., where he has resided since March 2020. Prince Harry’s last trip to London dates back to 1er Last July, date of the unveiling of a statue of Lady Diana which he had attended with Prince William.
A portrait “by those who knew him best”
Originally intended to be released for the 100th birthday of the Duke of Edinburgh (he would have turned 100 on June 10), the documentary will give viewers a deep dive “of his private office and library, exactly as they were during his seven decades of royal life“. “With special access to the Queen’s private film collection, this film paints an incomparable portrait of a man occupying a unique place in royal history – by those who knew him best “, specifies the press release. Broadcast expected on September 22 in the United Kingdom.
© Agency
2/21 –
Prince Philip
Prince Philip died on April 9 in Windsor.
© Agency
3/21 –
Prince Philip
A documentary tribute to Prince Philip will be broadcast on September 22 on the BBC.
© AGENCY
4/21 –
Prince Philip
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, visited St Paul’s Cathedral in Valletta in Malta. November 27, 2015.
© Agency
5/21 –
Prince Philip
The documentary “Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers” will take viewers behind the scenes of Birmingham.
© Agency
6/21 –
Prince philip
Twelve members of the royal family were interviewed for the documentary “Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers”.
© Agency
7/21 –
Queen Elisabeth II and Prince Philip
Queen Elisabeth II and Prince Philip
© Agency
8/21 –
Prince Philip
Prince Philip at the unveiling of a Robert Quigg statue at the memorial in Bushmills on June 28, 2016.
© AGENCY
9/21 –
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
© Agency
10/21 –
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the Endeavor Fund Awards ceremony at Mansion House in London, UK, March 5, 2020.
© Backgrid USA
11/21 –
Prince harry
Prince Harry stepped down from his duties with the royal family last February.
© AGENCY
12/21 –
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no longer official members of the British Royal Family.
© Agency
13/21 –
Prince harry
Prince Harry during Prince Philip’s funeral on April 17.
© Agency
14/21 –
Prince harry
Last April, Prince Harry attended his grandfather’s funeral in Windsor.
© Agency
15/21 –
Prince William and Prince Harry
Prince Harry was interviewed as part of the filming of a tribute documentary to Prince Philip.
© Agency
16/21 –
Prince harry
Prince Harry is taking part in an official Royal Family project for the first time since breaking away from his roots.
© Backgrid UK
17/21 –
Prince harry
Prince Harry in the Apple TV series “The Me You Can’t See”.
© Backgrid UK
18/21 –
Prince harry
Since his departure from the royal family, Prince Harry has been at odds with the Windsor clan.
© Apple TV via Bestimage
19/21 –
Prince harry
Prince harry
© Backgrid UK
20/21 –
Prince harry
Prince Harry reveals his ghosts and shocks with revelations in the show “The Me You Can’t See”, produced by Oprah Winfrey.
© Agency
21/21 –
Prince harry
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.