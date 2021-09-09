Project EVE: the action-RPG, at the crossroads of NieR and Bayonetta, shines during the PlayStation Showcase

After unsheathing a lightning trailer for the remake of Star Wars: Knight of the Old Republic, the PlayStation Showcase continued with a game that we had already heard about, a few months ago: namely, Project EVE of the Korean studio Shift Up. At the bend of this extract, the universe of the game is revealed and its gameplay offers us a new glimpse of its dynamism.

We had already made the presentations of Eve, the heroine of the game, when the game was revealed to us in November 2020. Less frozen this time, the new presentation of the PlayStation Showcase starts under the hats of wheels with a punchy fight leading on stage Eve facing a parasitic creature with many growths, a representative of unknown invaders by the name of NA-tifs.





Made with the Unreal Engine 4 engine, Project EVE also focused, during this preview, on the semi-open sets of the game whose appearance undeniably evokes those of NieR, and particularly NieR: Automata. But the comparison does not stop there since when illustrating his fights, the dynamism of these only reinforces the comparison, in addition to making us think of Bayonetta in the attitude, the outfit and the fighting spirit of Eve. Enamelled with numerous extracts of fights, the gameplay shows us how nervous it seems between cuts with the sword, parries, counters, dodges and final executions.

For the moment, the PlayStation Showcase has not given any new indication regarding the release of Project EVE, nor any new details on the output media, except most certainly the PS5, in addition to those we know, namely PC , PS4 and Xbox One.

to read also