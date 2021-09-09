Project Maven: Pentagon signs contracts for $ 50 million with Amazon and Microsoft

The discovery of federal contracts with Amazon and Microsoft tells us a little more about Project Maven, which Google had been forced to abandon under pressure from its employees.

As we know, large tech groups generally respond to calls for tenders from the US Ministry of Defense, with all due respect to their employees who would like to prevent the technologies they develop from being used in violent operations. Colossal sums are at stake, such as the $ 10 billion granted to Microsoft (at Amazon’s expense) for the Jedi contract which provides for a modernization of the Pentagon’s cloud infrastructure. In the genre, another project of the latter has received large funding for technology companies: Maven.

Here, it is a question of providing the army on the other side of the Atlantic with very sophisticated tools for analyzing aerial images, most of the time filmed by drones in the field. With Project Maven, the US Army hopes to significantly improve this intelligence tool by locating places, objects and people of interest in a much more efficient and relevant manner. In 2018, the war raged within Gafam to win this juicy contract. The press echoed it above all through the protests of thousands of Google employees who had in fine prompted their company to withdraw from the tender.

Object recognition on sequences filmed by drones

Today, in the light of federal contracts discovered by Jack Poulson, former researcher in artificial intelligence at Google and founder of Tech Inquiry, we learn that the Project Maven tender had two big winners: Microsoft for a contract at $ 30 million and Amazon Web Services for another at $ 20 million.

According to Poulson, Microsoft therefore started working on this project with the military as soon as the contract was signed in 2019, and AWS a year later. The word Maven does not appear anywhere in the contracts analyzed, but there is apparently little doubt that it is about this project as the missions described correspond. It is also specified that partner companies must provide solutions aimed at replacing the tools previously offered by Google to make “Object recognition on unclassified data”. The idea is to provide automated detection and analysis algorithms capable of operating on moving video captures. These tools must also work on infrared images. Finally, a last contract awarded to IBM for $ 1.7 million would concern the creation of “Reliable statistical models able to be combined with artificial intelligences”.

It remains to be seen whether these revelations will revive a wind of protest within the companies concerned. Microsoft, which supplies the US military with the IVAS, a modified version of its augmented reality headset for military action, signed a contract worth $ 480 million last April in exchange for 100,000 headsets of this kind. As for Amazon, it has put its Rekognition program on hold, long contested by its employees and various organizations who fear too large a margin of error and see facial recognition as an attack on fundamental freedoms.