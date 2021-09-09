Ray-Ban Stories: this is what the glasses look like that Facebook is about to unveil

No revolution in sight, but an important first for Facebook which is preparing to market, after the summer, connected glasses designed in partnership with Ray-Ban.
Something promised, something due. Facebook had announced that its first pair of glasses would be released in 2021 and the company is preparing to present it, with great fanfare, in a few hours. We will of course be attentive during this conference to understand how Facebook intends to position itself on the market and to discover what the flagship features of the product will be.
In the meantime, we can already show you what these glasses look like. Indeed, a good big leak unveiled by the leaker Internet chief Evan “Evleaks” Blass, allows us to contemplate these Ray-Ban circles equipped with cameras on either side, at the hinge. The opportunity to learn that this line of glasses is called Ray-Ban Stories, that they do not show the Facebook brand anywhere (except on their packaging), and that they are available in three distinct designs : Wayfarer, Round and Meteor.
Anything more than the Snap Shows?
From an aesthetic point of view, Facebook has therefore taken no risk by relying on three of the most popular models of the brand of the Italian group Luxottica. In addition to the presence of photo modules, we can guess the presence of a button on the upper part of the right branch and vents that can make one think of the presence of small speakers around the ears. These are the only differences visible on these pictures compared to the same Ray-Ban glasses in their classic versions. We can nevertheless imagine that the frame or the branches are a little thicker, in order to fit in the necessary electronics.
At the risk of disappointing more than one, these Ray-Ban Stories will not be considered augmented reality glasses, because they do not include a screen – as was the case with the famous Google Glass, for example. There would also be no question for them to offer facial recognition, which would have posed (we imagine) many legal problems for Facebook. On the other hand, we can expect that artificial intelligence will be used in the operation of glasses and their use in connection with the Facebook application. Mark Zuckerberg should remind him, but he had already explained that these first glasses are to be seen as “a step in the long journey which should lead to augmented reality glasses in the future”.
As it stands, these Ray-Ban Stories would therefore not have much more to offer than Spectacles glasses from Snap Inc. Glasses which, despite the immense popularity of Snapchat, have not really succeeded. impose. Will the fact that Facebook glasses benefit from the designs and notoriety of a brand like Ray-Ban be a game-changer? To have.