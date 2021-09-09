Ray-Ban Stories: this is what the glasses look like that Facebook is about to unveil

Something promised, something due. Facebook had announced that its first pair of glasses would be released in 2021 and the company is preparing to present it, with great fanfare, in a few hours. We will of course be attentive during this conference to understand how Facebook intends to position itself on the market and to discover what the flagship features of the product will be.

In the meantime, we can already show you what these glasses look like. Indeed, a good big leak unveiled by the leaker Internet chief Evan “Evleaks” Blass, allows us to contemplate these Ray-Ban circles equipped with cameras on either side, at the hinge. The opportunity to learn that this line of glasses is called Ray-Ban Stories, that they do not show the Facebook brand anywhere (except on their packaging), and that they are available in three distinct designs : Wayfarer, Round and Meteor.





Anything more than the Snap Shows?

From an aesthetic point of view, Facebook has therefore taken no risk by relying on three of the most popular models of the brand of the Italian group Luxottica. In addition to the presence of photo modules, we can guess the presence of a button on the upper part of the right branch and vents that can make one think of the presence of small speakers around the ears. These are the only differences visible on these pictures compared to the same Ray-Ban glasses in their classic versions. We can nevertheless imagine that the frame or the branches are a little thicker, in order to fit in the necessary electronics.