Real estate: prices are increasing in all major cities … except in Paris



Real estate prices have fallen by 1.5% in one year in Paris (illustration). (M_Horn71 / PIXABAY)

Real estate prices have been rising throughout France for a year, except in Paris. Almost all the boroughs are affected by the drop. Sellers must also negotiate the price of their property more.

Real estate prices rose 4.9% over one year, between September 2020 and September 2021, at the national level according to figures from Meilleur Agents. Only the city of Paris escapes the trend. In the capital, prices are down 1.5%, reports The Parisian.





Almost all the arrondissements are affected by the decrease except for the 2nd arrondissement (+ 0.2%), the 12th (+ 0.2%) and the 19th (+ 1%). The largest decreases were recorded in the 5th arrondissement (- 4.3%), where the average price per square meter amounted to 13,164 euros, in the 8th arrondissement (- 3.3%) and in the 3rd (- 2.8%). The 6th arrondissement remains the most expensive (€ 15,416 per m²).

Negotiation becomes the rule



Negotiation becomes the rule. Only 28% of the goods on sale are sold at the price indicated against 47% in the first quarter of 2020. However, do not imagine to lower the price too much. The negotiation margin remains the same: 5% on average.

“It’s a good thing that the Parisian market is experiencing a hiatus, it has been growing by around 5% every year for at least five years”, estimates Thierry Delesalle, president of the real estate conjuncture commission of the notaries of Greater Paris, quoted by the daily. However, prices could start to rise again. After a calm summer, more and more promises to sell are reaching the notaries’ offices.