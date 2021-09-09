Real Madrid’s big problem with Camavinga

Presented yesterday in its new colors in front of the Spanish press, Eduardo Camavinga agitated the final hours of the transfer window, joining the club of his dreams, the real Madrid. If the 18-year-old jewel is currently experiencing the most beautiful moments of his young career, on the side of Real, his arrival poses a real problem.

Real Madrid Mercato: Camavinga, a problem for Ancelotti

The Merengues took advantage of the last hours of the transfer window to recruit one of the greatest hopes in world football, for 30 million euros excluding bonuses, a sum that may seem derisory as the former Rennes has a huge margin of progress at only 18 years old. Real had managed to pass big contenders like Manchester United or PSG, who were forcing internally to enlist him. If the union seems sincere between Camavinga and the Spanish club, the midfielder nevertheless poses a significant problem, especially for his coach. Carlo Ancelotti.

After his press conference yesterday, the native of Miconje ​​in Angola must now be integrated into an ultra-supplied workforce in the midfield. If Los Blancos have struck a big blow in the long term with this transfer, in the short term, the arrival of Camavinga is enough to create headaches for Madrid management. Neither his role in the team, nor his precise position on the field have yet been defined by Carlo Ancelotti, who must manage an ultra competitive midfield.





Real Madrid currently have eight professional midfielders. Beyond the three indestructible Casemiro, Kroos and Modric, the Italian technician sees each position reinforced by luxury replacements like Fede Valverde (recently extended), Isco, Lucas Vasquez and the survivor Dani Ceballos. As the media reminds us Sport, Camavinga can easily compete with players in full doubt, like Isco or Ceballos, but that would however leave him too few minutes compared to his playing time in Rennes.

In terms of his positioning on the pitch, it’s very likely that Ancelotti will use him in a position he’s not used to playing. Despite his strong versatility, the French does not yet have the defensive discipline of Kroos, and is therefore positioned more on the flank of the Croatian Luka Modric.

What is certain is that Eduardo Camavinga risks changing considerably at Real Madrid, and why not reveal himself as one of the best midfielder in Europe. Under the aegis of Carlo Ancelotti, the young midfielder will have to work hard in training and show all his potential, in a club where mistakes are never allowed.