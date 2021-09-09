Relive the national tribute to Jean-Paul Belmondo at the Invalides

CULTURE – “The Magnificent” will forever remain: France paid a national tribute on Thursday 9 September to Jean-Paul Belmondo, a legend of cinema whose death at the age of 88 arouses immense emotion, at the height of his popularity.

The public will be able to gather in front of the coffin of the actor after national tribute, as indicated by the Élysée. The ceremony, both solemn and popular, began shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the courtyard of the Invalides with a speech by Victor Belmondo, grandson of the actor, actor himself, who took the floor, accompanied by the other children. -children of the actor and his youngest, Stella. “He never ceased to seek happiness but also to give it”, he declared.

Emmanuel Macron then spoke for a eulogy before a minute of silence and the Marseillaise, as you can (re) see in the video at the top of this article.

The coffin of Jean-Paul Belmondo released on the soundtrack of the “Professional”

“We love Belmondo because he looked like us,” said the President of the Republic, delivering the comedian’s eulogy. Jean-Paul Belmondo “married France”, he summed up. “Dear Jean-Paul, to lose you is to lose part of our lives”. “Farewell Bébel”, concluded the Head of State in front of the coffin of the deceased.

The ceremony ended a little before 5:30 pm with the release of the coffin to the sound of “Chi Mai” by Ennio Morricone, soundtrack of the film “The Professional”, played by the orchestra of the Republican Guard.