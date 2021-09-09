Relive the national tribute to Jean-Paul Belmondo at the Invalides

CULTURE – “The Magnificent” will forever remain: France paid a national tribute on Thursday 9 September to Jean-Paul Belmondo, a legend of cinema whose death at the age of 88 arouses immense emotion, at the height of his popularity.
The public will be able to gather in front of the coffin of the actor after national tribute, as indicated by the Élysée. The ceremony, both solemn and popular, began shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the courtyard of the Invalides with a speech by Victor Belmondo, grandson of the actor, actor himself, who took the floor, accompanied by the other children. -children of the actor and his youngest, Stella. “He never ceased to seek happiness but also to give it”, he declared.
Emmanuel Macron then spoke for a eulogy before a minute of silence and the Marseillaise, as you can (re) see in the video at the top of this article.
The coffin of Jean-Paul Belmondo released on the soundtrack of the “Professional”
“We love Belmondo because he looked like us,” said the President of the Republic, delivering the comedian’s eulogy. Jean-Paul Belmondo “married France”, he summed up. “Dear Jean-Paul, to lose you is to lose part of our lives”. “Farewell Bébel”, concluded the Head of State in front of the coffin of the deceased.
The ceremony ended a little before 5:30 pm with the release of the coffin to the sound of “Chi Mai” by Ennio Morricone, soundtrack of the film “The Professional”, played by the orchestra of the Republican Guard.
The huge courtyard, in the center of which the coffin was placed, will be open from 7:30 p.m. to all those who wish to greet the actor, who died Monday at the age of 88. Usually, the Cour des Invalides is not open to the public at the end of the national tributes but it had been exceptionally after the death of former president Jacques Chirac, died on September 26, 2019 at the age of 86, and thousands of people had gathered in his coffin.
A thousand people expected
Regarding the ceremony, a thousand people were invited. It brought together President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte, the family of Jean-Paul Belmondo, his relatives, members of the government and representatives of the worlds of culture and sport. Places were offered to the general public in the courtyard, without reservation – but with a health pass required.
For those who could not enter, giant screens were installed in the courtyard of the Invalides. And the French were able to follow the special editions on television channels.
The funeral of Jean-Paul Belmondo will take place on Friday morning in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in the privacy of the family, according to the instructions of his son, Paul Belmondo.
