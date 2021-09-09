Renaud “went from 60 cigarettes a day to 15”, six months without alcohol … and a future album!

Renaud is back. Since the release of his last record Kids and Kids first! (in November 2019, certified platinum for more than 100,000 copies), the popular singer was mostly talked about for sad reasons between health problems and repeated bereavements. Now all of that is behind him. His health is improving and he will release a new album.

It’s from the newspaper Parisian that Renaud gave his news while attending, Wednesday September 8, 2021, with his daughter Lolita, the exhibition dedicated to him at the Philharmonie de Paris, in the 19th arrondissement; extended until November 7. How’s her health? “It is going, it is maintained. I eliminated the cigarettes, I went from sixty a day to fifteen. I am addicted to vaping. And I quit alcohol for good six months [il a plusieurs fois fait des tentatives de sevrage, NDLR]. I am a new man. I just have a muscle problem in my back, which forces me to sit regularly“, specified the interpreter of the tubes Let it go and winner Mistral.





Renaud, who says to himself “retired“and no longer wants to go on stage, however prepares a nice surprise to his many fans: a new record. Enough to forget the very mocked title Corona Song… “I sing. I’ve been in the studio for ten days, I’m preparing a cover album, thirteen old French songs which marked me, Yves Montand, Jean Ferrat, Moustaki, Reggiani, Françoise Hardy … There are still the voices and the violins to be done. I’ve wanted to do this album for years. We work between Paris and L’Isle-sur-la-Sorgue (Vaucluse), where I have lived almost year-round for two years [il est aidé au quotidien par deux hommes, Pierre et Bloodi, NDLR]. It will be released in February, when there is no more competition. And it will hurt!“, he adds. There is no doubt that the public will be there.