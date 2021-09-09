Reno 6 and 6 Pro: Oppo formalizes its mid-range duo

3

Barely a year after the release of its Reno 4 series, Oppo is back in the ring with its heiress. No 5 series however, these are the Reno 6 and 6 Pro that the Chinese brand presents.

The Reno 5, made official at the start of the year, have not been released in our regions – but it should be noted that the Find X3 Lite was, with us, a rebranding of the Reno 5. It is therefore very logical that to succeed the Reno 4 launched late last year, Oppo today presents a Reno 6 series comprising no longer three, but two ambassadors: the eponymous model and the Reno 6 Pro. Unlike previous years, no “Z” version of the Reno 6 is therefore official to date. But Oppo tells us not to rule out declining its series a little later. Reno 6 Pro: focus on power Regarding the characteristics, the Reno 6 Pro is of course the best off of the duo. The smartphone features a 6.55-inch Amoled screen with curved sides, displaying 2400 x 1080 pixels and boasting a 90 Hz refresh rate. Powered by a Snapdragon 870 chip including a 5G modem, against a Snapdragon 765G for its predecessor. , this smartphone that the manufacturer announces designed for gaming has 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. It relies on a 4500mAh battery compatible with 65W fast charging.

The smartphone also wants to be an accomplished photographer, and to do this relies on a quadruple back module. It is composed of a 50 megapixel sensor with wide-angle and optical stabilization, a 16 Mpx sensor with an ultra-wide-angle, a third module with an optical equivalent to 52 mm (2x zoom) and of a 2 megapixel module with a macro lens. The Reno 6 is capable of shooting up to 4K at 60 fps, keeping the point on its subject, and various dedicated video optimizations are announced.

The Oppo Reno 6 Pro. © Oppo

Reno 6: design change The Reno 6 that accompanies this Pro model is for its part a little more compact, with its 6.43-inch (flat) Amoled panel, whose definition and refresh rate are identical. This model with the false tunes of iPhone, flat edges oblige, put on a chip Dimensity 900 of MediaTek (against a Snapdragon 765G on the Reno 4), also compatible with the 5G, on a RAM of 8 Gb and a storage of 128 GB. The smartphone also benefits from a 4300 mAh battery, always with the fast charge of 65 W. Another point to note, the dorsal photo unit of this terminal is devoid of zoom, and it is necessary to count on a triple module: the main 64-megapixel sensor is supplemented by an ultra-wide-angle (8 Mpx) and a macro module (2 Mpx), the whole being accompanied by software functions geared towards creativity.