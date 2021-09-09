Salah Abdeslam clears some of his co-defendants

The only surviving member of the commandos who struck France on November 13, 2015 again untimely spoke on Thursday, September 9 to clear three of his co-defendants, at the start of the second day of the trial in Paris for these attacks.

“They rendered me services when they knew nothing at all” about possible responsibilities in the attacks of November 13, proclaimed Salah Abdeslam, citing Mohammed Amri, Hamza Attou and Ali Oulkali, three of his relatives in Brussels having helped him during his run after the attacks of November 13 .

“They didn’t do anything”, he added, before his microphone was cut by the president of the special assize court, Jean-Louis Périès, who then suspended the hearing. Salah Abdeslam had started to speak, as soon as the hearing resumed, while a legal debate was underway concerning the admissibility of certain civil parties.

That of legal persons such as the municipalities of Paris and Saint-Denis, as well as certain establishments hit by the attacks, including the Bataclan and the bistro La Belle Equipe, is contested by the public prosecutor.

“In principle, one is presumed innocent before being tried”

“Will the victims there have been in Syria and Iraq, will they be able to speak out? “, vituperated Salah Abdeslam, dark hair combed back, wearing a white sweater with colored stripes. And to launch:





“In principle, one is presumed innocent before being tried (…) even if I do not endorse your justice. “

“We are leaving the debate, Mr. Abdeslam”, cut it for the first time the president of the court. “Don’t be selfish, sir, retorted the 31-year-old accused, there are other people here who want to listen to me. “

“You have had five years to explain yourself, you did not wish to make statements as is your right. I understand now that you want to do it, and that’s fine, but now is not the time ”, annoyed Jean-Louis Périès, before suspending the hearing.

The first day of this historic trial, which is to last nine months, had already been marked by several scandals by the main accused. A total of twenty people appear before the special hearings, six of them by default.

