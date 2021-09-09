Samsung is definitely burying the Galaxy Note, it’s confirmed

Samsung has definitely buried the Galaxy Note line. The Seoul giant has not renewed the Galaxy Note brand with the relevant bodies. There is therefore no chance that a new Note will be marketed in the course of next year.

For the first time since 2011, Samsung hasn’t launched a Galaxy Note this year. As the health crisis reduces demand for high-end smartphones, the South Korean manufacturer has preferred to focus on its foldable smartphones, the Galaxy z fold 3 and the Galaxy z flip 3.





Between larger and larger Galaxy S and foldable phones compatible with the S-Pen stylus, the Galaxy Note 21 could not find its place. The shortage of computer components, which is crippling the entire industry, has forced Samsung to rush to abandon the range.

Goodbye Galaxy Note, Samsung draws a line on the range

However, there was still hope that Samsung would launch a new Galaxy Note in 2022, when the health crisis and the shortage of computer chips will be a thing of the past. A few months ago, the chaebol had indeed announced that “Note’s launch window may change but we estimate we will release it next year”.

Unfortunately, it is not. Samsung has just nipped the hopes of Note fans in the bud. As the Ice Universe leaker reports, the manufacturer has not renewed the Galaxy Note brand with the competent authorities. On the other hand, Samsung has renewed the brands of Galaxy S and Galaxy Z in August.

The commercial failure of the Galaxy Note 20 launched in 2020 probably contributed to the brand’s decision. Too expensive and too little innovative, Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra failed to convince buyers. Sales of the range fell by 8 million units last year. Conversely, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 have met with resounding success with record pre-orders. In South Korea, the Z Fold 3 even sells twice as much as the Galaxy S. In this context, Samsung hopes to sell 4 million foldable smartphones this year. Samsung’s bet was therefore a winner.