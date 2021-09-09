Samsung’s Galaxy Note lineup seems to be abandoned forever

According to an official document unearthed by the leaker Ice Universe, the future of Samsung’s Galaxy Note range seems quite compromised. The filing of brand names reveals the absence of the historic stylus range.

The release of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 in August totally eclipsed the Galaxy Note range, traditionally renewed in the height of summer. One way to announce to the world that the latter has disappeared, even if, according to Samsung, it is only a question of a hiatus, and it is therefore not excluded that the Note will be back in 2022.

The rumor of the disappearance of the Galaxy Note is not new, since it dates back to the beginning of the year 2021 and the release of the Galaxy S21 Ultra. This adopted the famous S-Pen, however in the form of an optional accessory, to be stored in a shell. This logically led the world of tech to question the future of the Galaxy Note, until then only range of smartphones from Samsung to be accompanied by a stylus. Note also that, with the release of the Z Fold 3, the Korean firm has introduced a new type of S-Pen specially dedicated to the folding mobile, again to acquire as an option.