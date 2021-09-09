Sanofi: Phase 3 rilzabrutinib trial misses primary endpoint, company news

PARIS (Agefi-Dow Jones) – Pharmaceutical group Sanofi announced Thursday that a phase 3 trial evaluating rilzabrutinib in the treatment of pemphigus, a rare autoimmune skin disease, had failed to meet its endpoint primary evaluation, nor its secondary criteria.

“The results obtained show that the proportion of patients treated with rilzabrutinib who met the primary endpoint was not statistically different from that of patients treated with placebo,” Sanofi said in a statement.

Pemphigus is a group of potentially serious diseases characterized by bubbles, or blisters, and sores on the skin and mucous membranes. Currently, the treatment options for pemphigus are limited, in particular for pemphigus vulgaris and foliaceous pemphigus, and the standard treatment remains systemic corticosteroids.





Sanofi is continuing to evaluate the data from this phase 3 rilzabrutinib trial and plans to present them in detail at a future medical congress.

In addition, rilzabrutinib is currently in a phase 3 clinical trial in the treatment of immune thrombocytopenia, a rare blood disorder, and in a phase 2 trial in the treatment of IgG4 disease, a other autoimmune disease. Further Phase 2 studies of immunologic diseases, such as asthma, atopic dermatitis, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and hot autoantibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia, are expected to begin in 2021.

