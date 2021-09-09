Savings: why the livret A rate could go up, Investment news

Stuck at his floor 0.5% since February 2020, the rate of remuneration of the livret A could well go up if inflation is maintained over the last months of the year. In August, consumer prices rose by 1.9%, after + 1.2% the previous month. Food and energy are particularly affected (+ 8.7% for gas in September). “Si the rise in inflation persists for several months, one can indeed ask the question of an increase in the rate of the livret A », Acknowledges withInvest the director of monetary and financial statistics of the Banque de France, François Mouriaux. Explanations.

Between 0.5 and 1%

First of all, if there is a change in rate, it can only take place at 1er next february. Since the reform of the calculation rule in early 2020, the remuneration of the preferred placement of the French has been revised twice a year, in February and August, on a proposal from the Governor of the Banque de France (accepted by the Minister of the Economy) .





Its rate is obtained from the average of short-term monetary interest rates (currently -0.5%) and inflation (or consumer price index excluding tobacco) over the last six months. ” If inflation persists in a range of 1.5 to 2%, then its half-yearly average, between July and December, will be higher than 1.5%, in which case the remuneration of the livret A should theoretically be between 0.5 and 1%, forecasts François Mouriaux. The rate of remuneration of the popular savings account (LEP) will also be concerned. “.

Probable hypothesis

If it is still a little early to announce the next rate hike – and to what exact extent – the hypothesis is however more than probable. Because, according to the latest projections from the Banque de France, average annual inflation in 2021 should rise to 1.5%, against 0.5% last year. In the past, the rate had already plummeted (from 4% in 2008 to 1.25% in 2009) before being revalued again (2% in 2011, then 2.25% in 2012). It is therefore far from being fixed and can move downwards as well as upwards.

Still, Bruno Le Maire ardently wants the French to dig deep into their woolen stockings to revive the economy. Not sure that a better rate of return on regulated savings encourages them to do so …



